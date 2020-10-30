Mindy Jo Reetz June 10, 1991 - October 16, 2020 On Friday, October 16, 2020, Mindy Jo Reetz passed away at her home in Denison attaining the age of twenty-nine years, four months, and six days. Born on June 10, 1991, to LaVern and Carolyn (Ober) Reetz in Denison, Iowa, Mindy was a spunky, yet brave fighter from the start of life. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison and later graduated from Denison High School in May of 2011. Mindy never met a stranger, so consider yourself introduced. Supposing she forgot your name, you more than likely would be called, "Trouble" instead. If Mindy wasn't outside cheering on her favorite drivers at the races, going on vacations with her family, fishing, looking for deer, or partaking in food fair, you would find her busy inside putting puzzles together, playing games, or re-watching all her favorite Disney movies. She held numerous activities through WESCO as an adult and spent time volunteering at the Thrift Store. Mindy had an endless love for her family and God and even when faced with health issues and limitations, she showed perseverance and inner strength. In the words of her family and close friends, "it's so hard to sum up a life so well lived." Mindy's life spoke for itself. Mindy was preceded in death by her mom, Carolyn Reetz; maternal grandparents, Phillip and Donna Ober; and step-grandfather Lanny DeMey. She is survived by her father, LaVern Reetz and his wife, DeAnn of Denison; sisters, Jaimie (Peter) Buchan of Manson, Iowa and their children, LeRoy and Anders Buchan; Megan Reetz of Denison; step-brother, Dillon (Abby) Eck of Vail, Iowa and their children, Wyatt, Miles and Huxley; step-sister, Madison (Justin) Stone of Manilla, Iowa; her second family, Larry (Cindy) Lubinus of Boone, Iowa and their children, Bethany, Jamie, Tyler and their families; paternal grandparents, Gaylon, Sr. and Darlene Reetz of Deloit, Iowa; step-grandmothers, Joyce DeMey of Woodbine, Iowa and Mary DeMey of Denison; a host of other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life was held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison, Iowa with Rev. Chad Trunkhill & Rev. David Loeschen officiating the service. Musician was Jeremy Ober. Music selections included "Jesus Loves Me," "He Will Hold Me Fast" and "Amazing Grace." Family invited everyone to remain at the church for fellowship and lunch following the service. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Oct. 30, 2020.