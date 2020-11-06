Betty Ann Pedersen August 6, 1929 - October 30, 2020 Betty Ann Pedersen was born on August 6, 1929 to Henry and Anna (Harm) Ullrich in Denison, Iowa. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison. In early years, Betty attended rural school in Hanover Township and Zion Lutheran School in Denison. She graduated from Denison High School in 1947. After graduation, Betty taught in Goodrich and Denison for two years before furthering her education at Drake University in Des Moines where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary education. On August 14, 1955, Betty was united in marriage to Donald Pedersen at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison. They made their home in Soldier, Iowa where Betty was employed at East Monona Schools as an elementary teacher. Betty and Don were blessed with two children: Kevin and Vicki. Betty returned to teaching at East Monona once her children became of school age. In 1970, the family moved to Manilla, Iowa, where Betty and Don operated Pedersen's United AG grocery store. She also returned to teaching at the Manilla Community Schools for several years until she retired. She was a member of Weavers Altar Group, Priscilla Guild, Soldier Legion Auxiliary, East Monona Education Association and Manilla Education Association. Betty enjoyed spending time with her family. Betty and Don shared many interests and spent time playing cards with friends, dancing, enjoying music and traveling. She and Don took many tours which enabled them to visit each of the 48 contiguous states in the U.S. Betty passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at Crawford County Memorial Hospital attaining the age of ninety-one. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Don; sister, Dorothy Namanny; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Namanny and Albert Ewoldt. She is survived by her son, Kevin Pedersen and his wife, Ronda of Altoona, Iowa; daughter, Vicki of Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; sister, LaVerna Ewoldt of Denison; a host of other relatives and friends. Private Family Funeral Services were held 1:00 PM, Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison, Iowa. Rev. Joshua Keinath officiated the service with interment in Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison. Recorded hymns included "Amazing Grace" and "How Great Thou Art." Serving as honorary pallbearer was Sam Nelson. Serving as pallbearers were Kevin Pedersen, Vicki Nelson, Jarad Pedersen, Andrea Pedersen, Benn Stockton and Nate Namanny. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Nov. 6, 2020.