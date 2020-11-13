Wardene Henrietta (Paulsen) Overhue April 13, 1922 - November 4, 2020 Wardene Henrietta (Paulsen) Overhue was born on April 13, 1922, the daughter of Henry and Dora (Hanneman) Paulsen on a farm near Correctionville, Iowa. On October 7, 1945, Wardene was united in marriage to Merlin Overhue at the Soldier Lutheran Church. The couple helped out at Merlin's family farm for a couple of years until purchasing and moving to a farm eight miles west of Schleswig. Wardene lived on that same farm for the next 50 plus years. Due to health issues, she moved to Yankton, South Dakota to be closer to family and in 2017 to Bethany Lutheran Nursing Home in Council Bluffs, Iowa, but her wish was always to be back on the farm. Wardene loved the farm life, she had a green thumb that produced abundant vegetable gardens and beautiful flowers. She was a great cook and her family will always remember her cinnamon rolls and fried chicken. Wardene passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Bethany Lutheran Home attaining the age of ninety-eights years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Merlin; son, Alvin; brother, Pete Paulsen; sister, Lillian Wodtke; eight brothers-in-law; seven sisters-in-law. She is survived by her children, Dorene Chamberlain; Virgene (Jim) Ryan; Frank (Robi) Overhue; Connie Overhue; Darlene Overhue; Richard (Cindy) Overhue; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Verla Rothman. Private Family Graveside Services were held 11:30 am, Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig with Rev. Richard Merrill officiating. Serving as pallbearers were Trent Overhue, Travis Overhue, Ryan Overhue, Nicholas Overhue, Jason Ryan, Jimmie Ryan and Mike Chamberlain. Recorded music selection included "Amazing Grace" by Alan Jackson. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Nov. 13, 2020.