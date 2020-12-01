Lou Dale Sales July 12, 1921 - November 27, 2020 Lou Dale Sales, the son of Louis Arthur and Margaret (Rief) Sales, was born on July 12, 1921, at the home of his paternal grandparents near Crescent, Iowa, in Pottawatomie County. He lived in the Honey Creek area until the age of two when his parents moved to Decatur, Nebraska. His family farmed on Holman's Island surrounded by Lake Quinnebaugh and the Missouri River. On the island, Lou Dale attended school through the 8th grade and then began helping on the farm which instilled his hard-working ethic. As a youngster he loved to sing, roller-skate and dance. The family raised Shetland ponies which led to his love of horses. Lou Dale along with his parents, five sisters: Waunitta, Kathern, Ina, Margaret, LaVohn, and brother Kenneth remained on the island until he was 19 years old. At that time the family relocated to Woodbine, Iowa. It was there that he met and married Helen Pryor on February 26, 1944. The couple moved to Battle Creek, Iowa, in 1945 and raised their family of five girls: Jeannette, Barbara, Diane, Charlotte, and Karen "Corky". Lou's adult life was spent farming and raising livestock. He proudly raised cattle from the time he was 11 years old to age 73. He continued to be involved in farming until his death at the age of 99. During retirement, Lou Dale and Helen enjoyed playing cards, golfing, skiing, traveling, and especially dancing. They stole the show on the dance floor as they were terrific dancers. Survivors include his daughters: Jeannette (Richard) Ott, Barbara Meier, Diane (Tom) Castle, Charlotte (Bill) Uhl, and Karen "Corky" Blackmore; grandchildren: Kevin Ott, Susan (Calvin) Carver, Sandra (Bill) Allen, Sheri (Kel) Anderson, Shelli (Jason) Dannenberg, Michael (Heidi) Meier, Adam (Randi) Castle, Jeana (Layne) Todd, Matthew (Sandy) Castle, Sarah (Micah) Gitlan, Lori (Darrin) Roeder, Lisa (Bryan) Quirk, Sean (Tamie) Blackmore, and Shannon (Jenny) Blackmore; 32 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; son-in-law Darwin Blackmore; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. Lou Dale was preceded in death by his parents Louis Arthur and Margaret Sales; wife Helen Sales; brother Kenneth Sales; sisters: Ina Maxwell, Waunitta Kinning, Margaret "Midge" Austin, Kathern "Katie" Kessler, and LaVohn "Bonnie" Tietsort; grandson Lynn Ott; great-granddaughter Lindsey Quirk; great-grandsons Smith and Wesson Blackmore; son-in-law Richard Meier; brothers-in-law: Orman Kinning, Duane Maxwell, Lyle Tietsort, and Harold Austin; and nephews Ivan "Butch" Kinning and Larry "Joe" Maxwell.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Dec. 1, 2020.