Brooks Christopher Luft November 22, 2020 - November 22, 2020 Brooks Christopher Luft passed peacefully in the arms of Jesus on November 22, 2020 at the Women's Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska. Brooks was born the son of Dr. Michael and Sara (Tierney) Luft. He is greeted in Heaven by his grandfather, Stephen Tierney and uncle, Cory Luft. Left to cherish his memory, his parents, Dr. Michael and Sara Luft of Denison, Iowa; siblings, Dr. Patrick Luft of Ankeny, Iowa, Johnathan Pauley (Dalia) of Denison, Mashayla Hanson (Eric) of Ankeny, Joey Luft of Ankeny, Sierra Pauley of Denison, Jacob Luft (Paige) of Ankeny, Jade Pauley (Samantha) of Omaha, Jaxson Pauley of Onawa, Iowa, Owen Luft of Ida Grove, Iowa, Ella Luft of Denison; maternal grandmother, Patricia Auen of Denison; paternal grandparents, Patrick and Sandra Luft of Des Moines, Iowa; nephews, Hayden, Carson and Nolan Hanson of Ankeny, special uncle and aunt, Christopher and Jennifer Tierney of Gretna, Nebraska; a host of other relatives. A Private Family Mass of Christian Burial was held 1:00 PM, Friday, December 4, 2020, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison, Iowa. Fr. Randy Schon served as Celebrant of the Mass with interment in Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison. Organist Jean Cornelius provided accompaniment for soloist Joey Hoefling who sang "Be Not Afraid," "One Bread, One Body," "Song of Farewell" and "On Eagle's Wings." A recording of "Hallelujah" by Pentatonix was also played. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Patrick Luft, Johnathan Pauley, Mashayla Hanson, Joey Luft, Sierra Pauley, Jacob Luft, Jade Pauley, Jaxson Pauley, Owen Luft and Ella Luft. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Dec. 4, 2020.