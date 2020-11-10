Vernet "Al" Allen Tech June 23, 1948 - October 16, 2020 Al was born June 23, 1948 to Vernet Jr. and Mable (Hottendorf) Tech in Ute, Iowa. He spent his younger years attending Denison Community Schools. He worked for many years at Marvin's Provisions in Vail and the past 22 years at Farner Bocken in Carroll having recently retired from there. In 1973, Al married his first wife and to this union, he had his oldest daughter, Angie and son, Chad. In 1981, he welcomed another daughter, Ricki. On August 23, 1986, he married Kathy Winker, the love of his life. Together, they blended their families which consisted of three children: Terry, Michael and Dawn. He loved them like they were his own. He loved his dogs, Boomer and Ace and especially, his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren more than anything. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan, enjoyed going camping and traveling to his vacation home in Arnolds Parks, Iowa. He was also known to buy a lot of items of QVC, HSN and items that you see advertised on television. Al passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at his home in Denison attaining the age of seventy-two years, three months and twenty-three days. In addition to his parents, Al was preceded in death by his infant son, Chad and his nephew. Left to cherish his memory, his wife of 34 years, Kathy Tech of Denison; daughters, Angie Gesy of Denison and Ricki Best of Norwalk, Iowa; step-sons, Terry Henson of Marshall, Minnesota and Mike Henson of Denison; step-daughter, Dawn Henson of Denison; brothers, Larry Tech of Arnolds Park and Rick Tech of Denison; sister, Denise Brink of Dow City; many, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Memorial Services were held 2:00 pm, Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison, Iowa with Rev. Kurt Kaiser officiating the service. Recorded music selections included "Daddy Don't Walk so Fast," "If Tomorrow Starts Without Me," "Jealous of the Angels" and "Hallelujah." Serving as honorary urn bearers were Nick Groth, Dillon Gesy, Logan Richter, Colton Point, Mario Carrizales, Jr., Michael Kessel and Michael Shane, Jr. The family invited everyone to the Boulders Conference Center for fellowship and lunch following the Memorial Service. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Nov. 10, 2020.