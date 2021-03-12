Menu
Alfred Lutz
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
Alfred Paul Lutz December 8, 1924 - February 8, 2021 Alfred was born and raised in Denison, IA. He married Elta Krueger Preuss in 1960 and they lived in Omaha where they raised their family. In 2016, Alfred moved to Santa Fe, NM, to be near his daughters. He passed away peacefully on Feb. 8, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Hulda Lutz, his wife Elta, daughter Nancy Schlotfeld, grandson Carsten Schlotfeld, brothers Clarence, Arthur, Donald, and Marion. He is survived by his brothers Vernon (Janice) and Ervin, his daughters Tracy Lopez (Juan) and Danielle Woodman (Craig), as well as five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. There are no services planned at this time due to COVID-19 restrictions. Condolences can be mailed to Tracy Lopez and/or Dani Woodman at 3186 La Avenida de San Marcos, Santa Fe, NM, 87507.
Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Mar. 12, 2021.
Real sorry to hear about Al I worked for him at Nashua corporation and he was the nicest supervisor there If you worked overtime for him he would always thank you, he was my boss back in the 70s
Tom Deckert
March 14, 2021
