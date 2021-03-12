Alfred Paul Lutz December 8, 1924 - February 8, 2021 Alfred was born and raised in Denison, IA. He married Elta Krueger Preuss in 1960 and they lived in Omaha where they raised their family. In 2016, Alfred moved to Santa Fe, NM, to be near his daughters. He passed away peacefully on Feb. 8, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Hulda Lutz, his wife Elta, daughter Nancy Schlotfeld, grandson Carsten Schlotfeld, brothers Clarence, Arthur, Donald, and Marion. He is survived by his brothers Vernon (Janice) and Ervin, his daughters Tracy Lopez (Juan) and Danielle Woodman (Craig), as well as five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. There are no services planned at this time due to COVID-19 restrictions. Condolences can be mailed to Tracy Lopez and/or Dani Woodman at 3186 La Avenida de San Marcos, Santa Fe, NM, 87507.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Mar. 12, 2021.