Alice A. Johnson May 28, 1931 - May 31, 2021 Alice A. Johnson age 90, was born on May 28, 1931, in Deloit, Iowa to Walter and Christine (Grell) Schurke and passed away peacefully at the Crete Area Med Center on May 31, 2021. Alice graduated from Kiron High School in Krion, Iowa with the Class of 1949. She later was united in marriage to George Norman Johnson on November 2, 1952 and to this union two children completed their family, Linda and Tom. The majority of their family lived in Denison, Iowa, where she cooked in the school. In 1976 they moved to Iowa Falls, Iowa where lived until 2018, when Alice finally convinced Norman to move closer to family in Crete, Nebraska. Alice was an excellent cook and loved being the in kitchen, where her recipes consisted of "a little bit of this and little bit of that". She loved helping Norman attract birds and squirrels to their feeders, traveling and spending 17 years at Tipsinah Mounds Campground in Elbow Lake, Minnesota, where she and Norman gained an extended family, were some of their fondest memories. Many called her their "angel on Earth". Alice had a heart of gold and always welcomed you into her home with baked goods and a beverage of choice! There was nothing better than to have the grandkids and great grandkids busting through the door for a visit and big hugs and kisses! Coloring, working on puzzles, reading books, playing cards and other games and learning how to maneuver her computer to find children songs were some of the fun activities cherished with the great grandchildren. They will all miss Gigi. Alice is survived by husband, Norman, of 68 years of unconditional love, sister, Lois Joy and brother, Donnie (Geraldine) Schurke, daughter, Linda Lee and son Tom and wife Isabel Johnson, 5 grandchildren, Krissi (Gene) Muff, Ryan Lee (significant other Chelsea Burger), Jessica (Trevis) Trautman, Aaron (Natalie) Johnson and Tyler (Gabrielle) Johnson, her eight great grandchildren, Ted Muff, Lydia Lee, Elyanna Lee, Liam Lee, Mila Lee, Jaxon and Rylyn Trautman and Drew Trautman, many nieces, nephews, friends and acquired daughter, Karla Renner. She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Christine Schurke, sister, Maxine Weinbrandt, sister in law, Marjorie Kollbaum, son in law, Donivan H. Lee, Sr., daughter in law, Sherri Johnson and infant great grandchild, Jarrid Trautman.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Jun. 11, 2021.