Allen Dean Schurke December 13, 1947 - November 27, 2020 Allen Dean Schurke was born on December 13, 1947 to Alvin and Emily (Henningsen) Schurke in Denison, Iowa. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison. He graduated from Denison High School. After graduation, Allen was drafted in the 25th infantry division in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He served his country for two years and earned two purple hearts and a silver star that was awarded for gallantry before he was honorably discharged in 1969. On June 18, 1969, Allen was united in marriage to Karen Preul at Zion Lutheran Church. To this union, three children were born: Greg, Darin and Mindy. They made their home in Deloit, Iowa. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming and most of all, Allen loved watching his grandchildren's sporting events. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved to tell many stories about his hunting and fishing expeditions. He worked for Denison Hyde Company for 21 years, Kiron Lumber and Kiron Auto Sales. He was also self-employed for many years doing construction and carpentry jobs around the Crawford County area. Allen passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at Crawford County Memorial Hospital attaining the age of seventy-two years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Byron Schurke and nephew, Kerry Schurke. Left to cherish his memories, his wife of 51 years, Karen Schurke of Deloit, Iowa; children, Greg Schurke of Deloit, Iowa, Darin Schurke and his wife, Donna of Arcadia, Iowa, Mindy and her husband Darth Neve of Harlan, Iowa; grandchildren, Derek, Drew and Delaney Schurke; Owen and Cade Neve; siblings, Karen Schurke and her friend, Bill Renz of Deloit, Kenny Schurke and his wife, Cathy of Kiron, Iowa, Keith Schurke and his wife, Joan of Amarillo, TX, Rick Schurke and his wife, Kay of Denison, Jerry Schurke and his wife, Sherri of Denison, Mark Schurke and his wife, Diane of Vail, Iowa, a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Services were held 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison, Iowa. Rev. Joshua Keinath officiated the service with interment in Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison. Organist Karen Kahl provided accompaniment for congregational hymns "I Know That My Redeemer Lives," "How Great Thou Art" and "Onward Christian Soldiers." Henry Henningsen's recording of "On Eagle's Wings" was also played. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Derek Schurke, Drew Schurke, Delaney Schurke, Owen Neve and Cade Neve. Serving as pallbearers were Jerrod Henningsen, Howard Henningsen, Terry Preul, Ryan Schurke, Scott Anderson, Dan Meurer and Dave Meurer. Military Honors were members of the Denison American Legion Post 8 and the Iowa Army National Guard. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Dec. 4, 2020.