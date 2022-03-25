Arlene A. Jahn December 13, 1924 - March 19, 2022 Arlene Adele, daughter of Louis and Adele (Jaeger) Bandow, was born December 13, 1924, in East Boyer Township, Crawford County, Iowa. She was baptized and confirmed at the Zion Lutheran Church in Denison. Arlene attended country school at Hayes Township #9 and graduated from Manilla High School in 1942. She had the honor of being the first homecoming queen of the Manilla school in the fall of 1941. After graduation, Arlene taught in the rural school system for 3 1/2 years. On April 21, 1946, Arlene was united in marriage with Roy Henry Jahn at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison. Three children were born to this union: Gail, Gary and Gregory. Arlene and Roy enjoyed dancing. Many weekends were spent at the Five Mile House, the Columbia Hall in Denison, as well as dances at Manning, Defiance, Carroll and Storm Lake. Roy and Arlene farmed northeast of Manilla in Hayes Township. In 1965 they decided to discontinue farming. They had a farm sale in December of 1965 and moved to their new home in Manilla. Roy passed away on August 28, 1980. Throughout the years, Arlene worked as a nurse's aide at the Manning General Hospital, as a cook at the Manilla Community School, and again as a nurse's aide at the Manilla Manor Arlene was an avid reader and enjoyed needlework, flowers and gardening. She also enjoyed watching Iowa Hawkeyes football and the Kansas City Chiefs. She considered her children and grandchildren as special blessings. A long-time and faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Arlene taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, was a member of the Priscilla Guild, a charter member of the Weavers, and served on the Altar committee. She was also active with the Tourist Club, Nishna Valley Club and Better Homes Club. In January of 2021, Arlene became a resident of the Manilla Manor and then in July moved to Salem Lutheran Homes in Elk Horn, where she passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022, attaining the age of 97 years, 3 months and 6 days. Arlene was preceded in death by her parents; husband Roy Jahn; siblings: Ella, August, Edward, Gilbert, and an infant sister; grandson Brian Amenson, and granddaughter-in-law Gloria Amenson. Arlene is survived by three children: Gail (Donald) Amenson of Phoenix, AZ; Gary (Nancy) Jahn of Harlan; and Greg (Martina) Jahn of Omaha, NE; five grandchildren: Steven Amenson, Matthew Amenson, Melissa Torgeson, Christopher Jahn and Tiffany Jahn; step grandchildren John, Brigitte, Trish and Bryan; great grandchildren Tyler, Ryleigh, Burlyn and Harper; step great grandchildren Gabriella, Hayden, Tabitha, Mario, Cole and Claire; great-great-step grandchild Ariah; and a sister-in-law Delores (Roger) Dozark of Denison. www.ohdefuneralhome.com
Funeral Service was held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Manilla, Iowa Reverend Robert Riggert, Officiating. Congregational Hymns were "I Was There To Hear Your Borning Cry", "Seek Ye First", "I Know That My Redeemer Lives" Carolyn Kerkhoff, Organist. Honorary Casket Bearers were all of Arlene's Grandchildren. Interment at Nishnabotna Cemetery, Manilla, Iowa
Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Mar. 25, 2022.