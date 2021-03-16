Arlene Mohr August 8, 1936 - March 9, 2021 Arlene Sophia, daughter of Herman and Bernice (Martens) Mohns, was born August 8, 1936, at St. Anthony Hospital in Carroll, Iowa. She grew up near Westside and attended country school at Hayes Township #7, an honors graduate with the 5th highest grades in the county. In 1954, Arlene graduated with honors from Manning High School. Arlene met Franklin Mohr in September of 1953 at the skating rink in Manning. They were engaged on the night of Arlene's high school graduation. On October 3, 1954, Arlene and Franklin were united in marriage at Zion Lutheran Church in Arcadia, Iowa. It was the end of a wonderful year and the beginning of a fantastic life together by the grace of God. Nine children were born to this union. They lived on a farm north of Manning where they were dairy and grain farmers. Arlene also worked outside the home with Garst & Thomas and Syngenta sorting seed corn. She then worked with Burcliff Industries in Manning until they closed and sent her to back to school. She attended DMACC in Carroll where she received an AAS degree and earned eight certificates. Arlene loved her Lord and was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Manning. She taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School and served as a greeter, choir member, Evening Circle Historian and President, and was on the Missions Board. For many years, Arlene sang for family weddings and funerals. She also marched in the relocation procession of Trinity Lutheran Church from rural Audubon to the Manning Hausbarn. Arlene served as Crawford County Porkettes president and secretary, receiving the Crawford County Bell Ringer Award for pork promotions and activities. A member of the Iowa State 4-H Hall of Fame, she was leader for the Manning 4-H Cadets and Win-Or-Grin 4-H Club for 49 years. Arlene was a lifetime and charter member of the VFW Auxiliary. She loved cooking, baking, gardening and sewing, especially bridesmaid's and flower girl dresses and other clothes for her family. On Tuesday, March 9, 2021, Arlene passed away at MercyOne Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. She was 84 years, 7 months and 1 day of age. Arlene was preceded in death by her beloved husband Franklin Mohr on September 8, 2019; parents Herman and Bernice Mohns; in-laws George and Christina Mohr; son Michael Mohr; daughter-in-law Kathy Mohr; son-in-law Clint Grote; great-grandson Maddox Snyder; in-laws: Russ (Joan) Mohr, Robert (Myra) Mohr, Terry Mishler and Lola Mohr. She is survived by eight children: Steven Mohr of Parshall, ND; Deborah (Bill) Ranniger of Manning; Daniel (Sharon) Mohr of Westside; Rebecca (Ken) Eischeid of Manning; Jonathan (Lisa) Mohr of Halbur; Elizabeth (Ben) Booth of Manning; Mary Ann (Chris) Greving of Manning; and Michelle Prichard (Matt Danner) of Carroll; grandchildren: Kate (Matt) Kunasek; Tyrel Mohr; Kirk Mohr; Brandon Ranniger (Brooke Reglein); Ashley (Bryan) Moore; Amy (Ryan) Winkelman; Alison, Angela, Nathan, Amanda, Mike (Kate) and Ryan Ranniger; Beth (Greg) Holdener; Katherine (Joe) Overstreet; Stephanie (Dave) Malone; Dane (Jenny) Mohr; Jill (Benet) Snyder; Travis (Rachel) Mohr; Bryce Mohr; Paige (Johnny) Willis; Carrie, Courtney, Casie, Cody and Cristyn Eischeid; Justin, Taylor and Jared Mohr; Brooklynn, Andrew and Trevor Booth; Lauren and Andrew Greving and Layne and Aubrey Prichard; great-grandchildren: Michael, Jonathan, Audrey, James, Brayden, Autumn, Haylee, Mason, Isa, Colin, Luke, Sophia, Emily, Evelyn, Sloan, Corbin, Aurora, Reis, Willow, Ryder, Kolbie, Elora, Truman, Hudson, Lena, Bodie, Kayden, Brynlee, Ryker, Harper, Deklyn and Elsie; brother Charles (Tracey) Mohns of West Des Moines; brother-in-law Allen Mohr of Arcadia, WI; three sisters-in-law: Louise Mishler of Sacramento, CA; Sandra (John) Holtz of Woodbridge, CA; and Virginia Mohr of Cypress, TX; other relatives and friends. www.ohdefuneralhome.com
Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Mar. 16, 2021.