Artis Ann Christiansen May 17, 1932 - October 7, 2020 Artis Ann Christiansen was born on May 17, 1932, to the daughter of Arthur and Dorothea (Peters) Schwarz. She was born in the Ida Grove Hospital. Artis was baptized in 1932 and confirmed in 1946, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig, Iowa. She received her education at Schleswig Public School, graduating in 1949. She attended Commercial Extension Business School in Omaha. Artis was united in marriage to Robert Christiansen on May 24, 1953, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig. The couple settled in Schleswig and were blessed with the birth of two daughters, Kay and Mary Jo. Artis worked one year for the county attorney and two years for the county treasurer in Denison. She then went on to work 28 years for Farmers State Bank in Schleswig. Artis was a member of the Lutheran Ladies Aid and taught Sunday School for several years. She enjoyed fishing trips with Bob, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren. Artis passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Maple Heights Nursing Home in Mapleton, Iowa, attaining the age of 88 years, four months and 21 days. Artis was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Christiansen on June 30, 2020; and brother, Harold Schwartz. She is survived by her two daughters, Kay and her husband, Neil Wilken of Schleswig and Mary Jo and her husband, Robert Jessen of Mapleton; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends. Private Funeral Services were held 10:30 A.M., Monday, October 12, 2020, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig with a Committal Service following at Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig. Rev. Merle Mahnken officiated the service. Recorded music selections included "How Great Thou Art" by Alan Jackson and "On Eagle's Wings" by Shane & Shane. Serving as pallbearers were Casey Oehlerking, Stephanie Oehlerking, Jessica Lehan, Jeff Lehan, Nick Jessen and Hailey Jessen. The Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Oct. 20, 2020.