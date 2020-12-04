Barbara Jean Malone October 20, 1955 - November 24, 2020 Barbara Jean Malone was born on October 20, 1955 to Fred and Ornella (Wendt) Malone in Denison, Iowa. She was baptized at her childhood home in 1960 in the Methodist faith. She graduated from Dunlap High School with the class of 1973. After graduation, she attended Iowa Western Community College. She was a jack of all trades who loved to cook and bake. Barb enjoyed watching rodeo's on television, catalog shopping and was an avid bird watcher. She was devoted to her family and loved her grandchildren more than anything. She had the gift of gab and could hold a conversation with anybody and about anything. Barb died on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at CHI Health Missouri Valley attaining the age of sixty-five years. She was preceded in death by her father, Fred Malone; brother, Allen Malone; granddaughter, Shelby Solberg; son-in-law, Dustin Solberg. Left to cherish her memory, her daughters, Doris Solberg of Moorhead, Iowa and Kendra and her husband Rick Stover of Denison, Iowa; mother, Ornella Malone of Dunlap, Iowa; grandchildren, Hunter Underwood, Sidney Solberg, Aschtian Montange, Braiden Solberg and Lydia Stover; great-granddaughter, Leila Jean; siblings, Charlie Malone and his wife Peg of Dunlap, Marge Skarin of Dunlap, Leo Malone and his wife Theresa of Dunlap, Norma Malone of Missouri Valley, Iowa, Dean Malone of Dunlap; a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial Services were held 2:00 PM, Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Fouts Funeral Home in Dunlap, Iowa with Pastor Aaron Terwilleger officiating. Music selections included "The Old Rugged Cross," "Amazing Grace" and "Love Me Tender." Serving as honorary urnbearers were Shelby Solberg, Hunter Underwood, Sidney Solberg, Aschtian Montange, Braiden Solberg and Lydia Stover. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Dec. 4, 2020.