Beverly Kay (Malone) Miller November 21, 1946 - September 22, 2021 Beverly Kay (Malone) Miller was born November 21, 1946, to Lewis and Viola (Keiner) Malone at the hospital in Denison, Iowa. Beverly grew up on the family farm near Dow City. She attended the Dow City School, graduating with the class of 1964. After high school, Beverly worked at the First National Bank in Denison. She met Joe Miller and they were married on August 28, 1966. To this union, two children were born, Lisa and Michael. They then moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado, so Joe could finish his last six months in the Army. They then moved back to Dow City in 1967. Beverly worked at the elevators in Dunlap and Dow City for Eagan Feed and Grain, Sullivan Seed, Feed and Grain and Cogdill Farm Supply. She later worked for Denison Engineering, retiring in 2011. Beverly and Joe loved to travel to the North Western United States to visit family. She also loved to do crossword and sudoku puzzles, embroidery, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was always at their school and sporting activities, cheering them on. Beverly is preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Viola Malone; her sister, Margie Ellen in infancy; and two brothers, Vernon Malone and Richard (Dutch) Malone. She is survived by her husband, Joe Miller of Dow City; daughter, Lisa (David) Jepsen of Kiron; Son, Michael (Brandi) Miller of Dow City; grandchildren: Bailey Miller (Austin Hubbard), Gavin Miller and Riley Miller, Spencer Green, Landon Scevez, Cameron Nielsen and Chloe Nielsen, and Danielle Jepsen; great-grandchildren: Keegan Jepsen and Norah Jepsen; brother, Eugene (Marlene) Malone of Dow City; sisters: Donna (Ralph) Waderich of Omaha, Nebraska and Marilyn Head of Minneapolis, Minnesota; sister-in-law, Shirley Malone of Dow City; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral Services were held 10:30 A.M., Monday, September 27, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison, Iowa. Rev. Joshua Keinath officiated the service with interment in Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig, Iowa. Organist EveVonne Muff provided accompaniment for congregational hymns "Amazing Grace," "Just As I Am, Without One Plea," "How Great Thou Art" and "In the Garden." Serving as honorary pallbearers were Bailey Miller, Riley Miller, Chloe Nielsen, Cameron Nielsen, Landon Chevez, Danielle Jepsen, Norah Jepsen, Keegan Jepsen and Joni Workman. Serving as pallbearers were Steve Head, Austin Hubbard, Spencer Green, Byron Malone, Denny Waderich, Gavin Miller and Roger Waderich. Following the graveside service, the family invited everyone to return to the church for a time of fellowship and lunch. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Sep. 28, 2021.