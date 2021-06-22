Blaine Earl Schwingdorf July 29, 1954 - June 12, 2021 Blaine Earl Schwingdorf, son of Earl and Wilhelmina (Wellner) Schwingdorf, was born July 29, 1954, in Denison, Iowa. He grew up in Charter Oak and was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church. In 1972, Blaine graduated from Charter Oak-Ute High School. Blaine then started farming with his father and helped with construction of grain bins. Years later, he purchased and ran the Sparetime Bar in Mapleton, and did wheat combining with a crew throughout the Midwest. Following this, he did millwork at packing plants all over the United States, as well as tearing down and building bowling alley floors. In 1987, Blaine was hired as the Charter Oak city maintenance man, and remained there until his retirement in 2009. Throughout his life, Blaine served as a volunteer firefighter for the Charter Oak Fire Department, was a member of the Charter Oak Jaycees, and was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church. Blaine was a loving and caring son, brother and uncle. He enjoyed fishing with his dad and Uncle Benny in Minnesota, playing cards, socializing with the people of Charter Oak, and loved gardening, always sharing the abundance with others. One of his hobbies included collecting Budweiser steins, and was thankful his niece helped him complete the collection. Blaine liked John Deere tractors and enjoyed going to many farm auctions where he would purchase various farm tools to add to his collection. His niece Paula would often send him jokes which Blaine enjoyed sharing with residents and staff at Premier Estates. On Saturday, June 12, 2021, Blaine passed away at Elmwood Care Center in Onawa, Iowa, after visiting with all his nieces and nephews and his loving and caring sister Bonnie and her husband Lawrence. Blaine was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Wilhelmina Schwingdorf and a nephew-in-law, Benjamin Monk. Left to cherish his memory are: his sister Bonnie (Lawrence) Meseck of Charter Oak; Nephews and nieces: Neal (Lisa) Meseck of Exira; Brenda (Lorne) Christiansen of Ute; Leon (Julie) Meseck of Charter Oak; Earleen (Rob) Uhl; of Battle Creek; Paula (Rob) Harris of Ute; Great nephews and nieces: Andrew (Morgan) Christiansen of Ute; Ashton (Jeremy) Peterson and their daughter Kinsley, of Alta; Aric Christiansen of Ute; Hailey, Abbey and Ryder Meseck of Charter Oak; Bradyn and Bailey Barber and Cole Uhl of Battle Creek; along with many other relatives and friends. Funeral Services were held 10:30 A.M., Friday, June 18, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church in Charter Oak. Rev. Richard Merrill officiated the service with interment in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Charter Oak. Organist Brenda Christiansen provided accompaniment for congregational hymns "What a Friend We Have in Jesus," "How Great Thou Art" and "I Know That My Redeemer Lives." Serving as pallbearers were Neal Meseck, Leon Meseck, Lorne Christiansen, Rob Uhl, Rob Harris, Andrew Christiansen, Aric Christiansen and Christian Berens. Following the committal service, the family invited everyone to St. John's Fellowship Hall to join them for fellowship and lunch. The Huebner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Jun. 22, 2021.