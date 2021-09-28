Robert Wayne "Bob" Thul August 25, 1943 - September 21, 2021 Robert Wayne "Bob" Thul was born on August 25, 1943, to Helmut and Dorothy (Wonder) Thul at the hospital in Battle Creek, Iowa. He grew up on a farm near Schleswig, Iowa. He attended country school at Morgan #5 and graduated from Schleswig High School in 1961. Robert then partnered with his brother in operating a Texaco Station in Schleswig called Bob and Larry's Texaco, that they had for six years. In 1971, Bob became employed with UPS where he worked for more than 30 years, retiring on September 1, 2002. On August 5, 1967, Bob was united in marriage with LoAnna Kline at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig. They were blessed with two children, Candrice and Troy, and made their home in Schleswig for many years. Bob was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church, the Schleswig Community Club, and the Schleswig Volunteer Fire Department where he served as secretary/ treasurer. Throughout the years, he served as a Boy Scout Leader, and enjoyed bowling, golf, fishing, and tractor rides on either his Farmall H or Farmall M. He also enjoyed watching football, especially the Colts and the Bears. However, as a Dad, watching Candrice and Troy participate in school sports, music and other activities was by far the most important to him. As a Grandpa, he cherished the time spent with his grandchildren, Abbey, Mia and Josef. Bob passed away at his home on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at the age of 78 years and 27 days. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Larry Thul. Bob is survived by his children: Candrice Thul of Asheville, North Carolina and Troy (Anna) Thul of Rochester, Minnesota; Grandchildren: Josef Chmielewski-Thul, and Abigail and Amelia Thul; Sisters: Sharon (Don) Tharnish of Omaha, Nebraska; Sheryl (Leon) Gosch of Schleswig; Lori (Larry) Boysen of Battle Creek; Tami (Greg) Larison of Storm Lake; Sister-in-law: Judith Thul-Neitzke of Denison; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral Services were held 2:00 P.M., Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig, Iowa. Rev. Merle Mahnken officiated the service with interment in Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig. Organist Marlene Hight provided accompaniment for congregational hymns ``How Great Thou Art," "Amazing Grace" and "Lift High the Cross." Serving as pallbearers were Ross Thul, Greg Gloede, Rodney Gosch, Glenn Wigg, Ron Reimers and Scott Nemitz. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Dick Frank, Larry Boysen, Jr., Chris Larison and Lenny Boysen. Following the graveside service, the family invited everyone to return to the church for a time of fellowship and lunch. The Huebner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Sep. 28, 2021.