Carl "Bud" Muff November 1, 1927 - October 12, 2020 Carl "Bud" Muff was born on November 1, 1927, son of Joseph and Freida (Coffey) Muff in Crete, Nebraska. Bud attended Crete High School, however when his two older brothers were drafted into the army during WWII, he quit school to help his parents on the farm in Bellevue, Nebraska. During the war, his siblings moved their farming operation to the Dow City area because their farm was being taken over by the United States Government for what was known as Offutt Air Force Base. He bought his first farm at the age of 16 with his brothers. On August 17, 1948, Bud was united in marriage to Mary Lou Hyda in Omaha, Nebraska. To this union, they were blessed with seven children: James, Carol, Jerry, Michael, Dan, Jeff and Douglas. Bud helped dig the basement of the Dow City Catholic Church in 1946, becoming one of the first members in the church. He served on several church boards for many years and was a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus. Bud and Mary Lou would spend their winters in Mesa, Arizona and their summers on the farm. He enjoyed traveling to foreign countries, ballroom dancing and playing cards with their many friends; but most of all, he loved spending time with his family. Bud passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Crawford County Memorial Hospital attaining the age of ninety-two years, eleven months and eleven days. In addition to his parents, Bud was preceded in death by his two brothers and six sisters. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Mary Lou Muff; children, James (EveVonne) Muff of Dow City; Carol (Kent) Spillman of Arvada, CO; Jerry (Chris) Muff of Elkader, IA; Michael (Debra) Muff of Bronson, IA; Dan (Jackie) Muff of Dow City; Jeff (Cindi) Muff of Carman, IL; Douglas (DyAnn) Muff of Westminster, CO; 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Memorials may be directed to the Dow City Fire Department. Mass of Christian Burial was held 10:30 A.M., Friday, October 16, 2020, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison, Iowa. Fr. Randy Schon served as Celebrant of the Mass with interment in the Dow City Cemetery in Dow City. Recorded music selections included "Till the End of Time" "Ave Maria", "In the Garden" and "How Great Thou Art." Serving as honorary pallbearers were James Muff, Jerry Muff, Michael Muff, Dan Muff, Jeff Muff and Douglas Muff. Serving as pallbearers were Brian Muff, Andy Muff, Zach Muff, Jeremy Muff, Matt Muff, Kevin Georguis, Joe Graf and Randy VandeVegte. Visitation was held 5-7 PM, Thursday, October 15 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with a rosary at 4;30 PM. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Oct. 20, 2020.