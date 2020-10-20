Carmen Lucille Beermann August 20, 1921 - October 13, 2020 Carmen Lucille Beermann was born on August 20, 1921, daughter of John and Katharina (Juergensen) Rath in Washington Township, Crawford County. She was baptized on June 25, 1922 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Buck Grove, Iowa and later confirmed on April 5, 1936 at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison. Carmen graduated from Denison High School with the class of 1940. On March 29, 1942, Carmen was united in marriage to Edward Beermann at her parent's home. To this union, five daughters were born: Judith, Marjorie, Nancy, Connie and Kathy. They made their home on a farm 3 miles north of Defiance for 11 years before moving to a farm in Coon Grove where they resided for 41 years. After Edward passed away on June 19, 1994, Carmen moved to her home in Denison. She belonged to Zion Evening Guild and enjoyed making apple pies every fall. She also belonged to the Neighborhood Ladies Club - Cheerful group for over 40 years. Carmen owned a ceramic shop called Carriage House for many years. She loved to bake and garden; she even made cinnamon rolls here recently before going into the hospital. Carmen enjoyed making quilts, book bags, hats and then she would donate them to numerous organizations. Carmen passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Crawford County Memorial Hospital attaining the age of ninety-nine years, one month and twenty-four days. In addition to her parents, Carmen was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Beermann; son-in-law, Darlo Jensen; 4 brothers, Herbert, Robert, Werner and Walter Rath; 2 sisters, Clara Weller and Gertrude Christensen; 6 half-brothers, Henry, Otto and Rudolph Rath; Carl Bundi, George and Johnie Herman; 2 half-sisters, Elsa Schoening and Freida Jedele. She is survived by her 5 daughters, Judith Winterrowd (Don) of Ida Grove, IA, Marjorie Jensen of Kimballton, Iowa, Nancy Roehl (Roy) of Fairbanks, Alaska, Connie Ahrendsen (Larry) of Manning, Iowa, Kathy DenHartog (Gary) of Des Moines, Iowa; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Gaylord Boeck of Schleswig; sister-in-law, Lorena Fink of Colorado; nieces, nephews and other relatives. Funeral Services were held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison, Iowa. Rev. Joshua Keinath officiated the service with interment in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Denison. Organist Karen Kahl provided accompaniment for congregational hymns "Under His Wings," "Borning Cry," "I'm But a Stranger Here" and "I Know My Redeemer Lives." Serving as honorary pallbearers were Kimberly Muckenhirn, Lisa Bockelmann, Becky Thomas, Kristy Hansen, Jodi Miller, Wendy Ahrendsen and Rachael Cook. Serving as pallbearers were David Winterrowd, Craig Jensen, Ben Hansen, Cory Ahrendsen, Brian Ahrendsen and Jay Cook. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Oct. 20, 2020.