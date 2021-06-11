Carole A. Stone September 27, 1946 - June 4, 2021 Carole A. Stone was born on September 27, 1946 to the late Carl and Isabel (Storjohann) Beymer in Denison, Iowa, the 8th of 10 children. She was baptized and later confirmed her faith at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison. She graduated from Denison High School with the class of 1965. Carole was united in marriage to Russell Stone at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison, and they were blessed with three daughters: Shannon, Teresa, and Erin. With her husband, Carole raised her family in Delavan, Illinois. She pursued many hobbies and passions, even operating her own business with close friends. Friends and family will remember Carole not just for her skills in stitching, baking, gardening, and beekeeping, but also for her ability to supervise her husband's hobbies. She was the world's best grandmother, sharing her love for all these things with her grandchildren. After moving back home to Iowa, Carole continued to pursue these passions, building a new home filled with both new and old memories. She passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021 at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Carl Jr., Raymond, Marilyn, Richard and Allen. Left to cherish her memory, care for her bees, and cook her favorite recipes are her husband: Russell Stone of Denison; daughters: Shannon Stone, Teresa Gresham of Peoria, Illinois and Erin and her husband Dan Comstock of Denison; grandchildren: Madeline and Joseph Gresham of Peoria, Illinois; siblings: Jim Beymer and his wife Lois of Denison, Dale Beymer and his wife Eleanor of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Bonnie and her husband Robert Farley of Coggon, Iowa and Sue and her husband Duane Miller of Denison; other relatives and friends. Memorial Services were held 10:30 A.M., Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison, Iowa. Rev. Joshua Keinath officiated the service with inurnment in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Denison. Organist Karen Kahl provided accompaniment for congregational hymns "Amazing Grace," "Onward Christian Soldier" and "When Peace Like a River." The family invited everyone to join them at Pizza Ranch following the committal service. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Jun. 11, 2021.