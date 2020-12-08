Clara Louise Hoffmeier December 12, 1933 - November 28, 2020 Clara Louise Hoffmeier was born on December 12, 1933 to Henry and Freda (Meyer) Kruse in Monona County, Iowa. She was baptized on January 21, 1934 and confirmed on May 25, 1947 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Mapleton, Iowa. Clara attended rural country school in Monona County. On September 26, 1954, Clara was untied in marriage to Harry Hoffmeier at St. Matthew Lutheran Church. To this union, they were blessed with seven children: Janet, Lena, Nancy, Diane, Hans, Karen and Darrell. They made their home south of Denison, Iowa. Clara and Harry loved to play cards and square dancing. They farmed until Harry's passing in 1981. She retired from the farm and moved to town in the mid-90's. She volunteered at the American Red Cross and was a member of the Zion Lutheran Ladies Aid for many years. She was an avid quilter, gardener and enjoyed playing with her grandchildren. She was a devoted member of Zion Lutheran Church who had a strong faith in Jesus. Clara passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Eventide Lutheran Home attaining the age of eighty-six years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Hoffmeier; son, Darrell Hoffmeier; sister, Mahela Wendt; brothers, Ralph Kruse, Marvin Kruse and Howard Kruse. Left to cherish her memory, her children, Janet and her husband, Ross Iversen of Vail, Lena Hoffmeier of Iowa City, Nancy Hoffmeier of Medford, Massachusetts, Diane and her husband, Glenn Schiltz of Denison, Hans Hoffmeier and his wife, Linda of Denison, Karen Schoon of Fort Dodge; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Delores Gosch of Mapleton; a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Services were held 11:00 A.M., Friday, December 4, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison, Iowa. Rev. Joshua Keinath officiated the service with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Denison. Organist Karen Kahl provided accompaniment for congregational hymns "How Great Thou Art," "The Old Rugged Cross" and "Just as I Am." Serving as pallbearers were Sara Lewis, Emily Schoon, Jody Zahradnik, Harrison Hoffmeier, Ashley Schmidt, Allison Iverson, Pam Skaggs, Lindsey Clark, Christine Kragel and Tricia Welter. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Dec. 8, 2020.