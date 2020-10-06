Daniel Wayne Muhlbauer August 6th, 1958 - October 1st, 2020 Daniel Wayne Muhlbauer, son of Louis and Phyllis (Kerkhoff) Muhlbauer, was born on August 6th, 1958, in Audubon, Iowa. He attended the Manilla Community School and graduated in 1976. He then went onto college at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, where he obtained an Associate's degree in Ag Business. While attending Ellsworth, he also played football, where he was fortunate enough to play in the Junior Rose Bowl in California. On May 27th, 1978, Dan married Patti McCone, his high school sweet heart of which he had previously told his junior high friends he was going to marry someday. They were married at the Sacred Heart Church in Manilla. After being married, they began their life on the farm. Dan and Patti were blessed with three children (Beth, David, and Megan), all of which eventually got married and had children of their own, making Dan a 'Papa.' Dan's life revolved around his children and grandchildren and life on the farm. He spent every free moment he had with his family doing the things he loved, riding horses and working on the farm. His passion was his horses. He took several trips to the mountains of Colorado, Montana, Wyoming, and South Dakota, which he enjoyed immensely. For several years, he also pulled the 50th Wedding Anniversary cart at the Cheyenne Frontier Days in Cheyenne, Wyoming. One of the things Dan most looked forward to was going to Kingfisher, Oklahoma, on the wheat harvest. He met many special people, who became family. He did this for the past 5 years and nothing kept him from going. Every year he came back recharged and looking forward to the next year. Dan welcomed all visitors into his home. Lunch and coffee were a big part of his life. He enjoyed sharing all parts of his life. At night, you could find Dan on the couch with a bowl of popcorn, watching his favorite Westerns. The Westerns he most enjoyed were Lonesome Dove, The Last of the Mohican's and Yellowstone. Dan was also very committed to his community. He served as a Crawford County Supervisor from 2005-2011 and was then elected as an Iowa State Representative and served from 2011-2014, following in his Dad's footsteps. Dan loved the people he served. On October 1st, 2020, Dan passed away peacefully in his own home at the age of 62. Dan was surrounded by his entire family. Dan is survived by his wife, Patti Muhlbauer of 42 years, his daughters Elizabeth Swearingen and husband David and Megan Riesselman and husband Robert, his son David Muhlbauer and wife Linda; 9 grandkids: Brody, Samantha, Taylor, Chas, Ava, Roslyn, Jack, Liv and Jed; his mother Phyllis Muhlbauer; 5 brothers: Daryl and wife Lisa, Gary and wife Tammy, Jeff and wife Maria, Mike and wife Theresa, Tom and his girlfriend Beth; 3 sisters Barb Baker, Donna Rohe and husband Tom, Joyce Price and husband Garry; and many treasured nieces and nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Louis Muhlbauer, a brother-in-law Russ Baker. www.ohdefuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Oct. 6, 2020.