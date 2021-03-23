Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Denison Bulletin Review
Denison Bulletin Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Darlene Ernst
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA
Darlene Ernst December 29, 1927 - March 22, 2021 Darlene Ernst, 93, of Sioux City, passed away surrounded by her family on March 22, 2021 at a local retirement home. A funeral service will be held Friday, March 26 at 11:00 AM at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Schleswig, Iowa. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Mar. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Redeemer Lutheran Church
IA
Mar
26
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Redeemer Lutheran Church
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Bill and Cathy Habermann
March 25, 2021
Our sympathies to your fine families. Jon and Pat Stine
Pat and Jon Stine
March 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results