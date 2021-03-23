Darlene Ernst December 29, 1927 - March 22, 2021 Darlene Ernst, 93, of Sioux City, passed away surrounded by her family on March 22, 2021 at a local retirement home. A funeral service will be held Friday, March 26 at 11:00 AM at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Schleswig, Iowa. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com
.
Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Mar. 23, 2021.