David Sweeden July 23, 1953 - December 12, 2020 David Ross Sweeden was born July 23, 1953, to parents Billy "Ross" & Dorothy (Albrecht) Sweeden. Dave grew up in Arthur, IA and graduated from Odebolt-Arthur High School with the Class of 1971. In August of 1972 he married Sandra Gehrke and they welcomed two children, Angela and Jarrod. In March of 1985 he married Carleen Sharp to which they were blessed with a son, Chance. Dave and his father ran a tree trimming service for many years. Dave also worked at Dubuque Packing in Denison, IA. After leaving there he decided to continue his education at WITCC getting his HVAC certification and ran his own plumbing business for some time. For many years Dave was a volunteer ambulance driver for Sac County. He worked in maintenance at Job Corp in Denison before taking on the same position at Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove, IA, where he currently worked for the last 13 years. Many of his coworkers will miss seeing his smile and hearing his whistle in the hallways. Swede was an avid mushroom hunter and loved wildlife. He took great care of his yard and garden. After his father passed, he applied that same care to his mother's yard and flower beds, receiving many compliments for his work. His holiday decorations were looked forward to every year by many; it was an inside joke that he secretly liked to do the decorating. You could say he was a procrastinator, but once he set his mind to a project it would get done and be done right, which was "his way". He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those who needed it. Dave also could be quite mischievous and many of us were on the receiving end of his ornery ways. In January he received his 15-year coin from AA, an accomplishment his family is so proud of. He loved his family very deeply, especially his grandchildren. He was a special grandpa and will be dearly missed. Left to carry on his spirit include his mother Dorothy Sweeden of Arthur, IA; his children Angela (Tyson) Quirk of Odebolt, IA, Jarrod (Jasmine Rosemeyer) Sweeden of Weston, MO and Chance (Heather) Sweeden of Ida Grove, IA; grandchildren Karson and Roscoe Quirk, Sydney, Josie, Larah and Jace Sweeden, Hunter Wessel, Kadyn Conolly, Jatelyn and Jaxten Sweeden; brother Jeff (Naomi) Sweeden of Arthur, IA; extended family and friends. He was embraced in heaven by his father Billy "Ross" Sweeden; his sister Billie Jo; and numerous family and friends.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Dec. 18, 2020.