Deb Nelson April 6, 1964 - March 8, 2021 Deb Nelson was born April 6, 1964 to James and Donna (Carey) Pritchard in Canoga Park, California. She became a baptized child of God and later confirmed her faith at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Dow City, Iowa. Upon graduating from Dow City-Arion as a proud Greyhound, she worked at the Red Lantern Steakhouse in Denison, making large batches of the famed 'Red Lantern Cheese Dip'. It was here that she met Jeff while he was a member of the police department. On October 23, 1982, Deb was united in marriage to Jeffrey Nelson at First United Methodist Church in Denison. They made their home in Schleswig. They were soon blessed with a son, Christopher, and a daughter, Katelyn. Together, Deb and Jeff owned and operated American Auto Sales in Denison. This gave Deb the opportunity to focus on what she really loved - her kids. Deb was the quintessential neighborhood mom. Always one to have hot chocolate for the backyard sledders in the winter, and ice pops for the sidewalk surfers in the summer. She was even known to fire up the cotton candy machine in the driveway for all the neighborhood kids to enjoy. She was a champion for her kids in everything they did, from soccer to band concerts, and softball to scouting. Deb was an active member of Troop 55 in Denison and served for many years as a District Commissioner for the Boy Scouts. When Deb wasn't on the ball diamond or in the Fine Arts Center, she could usually be found at the pool. She loved swimming, but more than that, she loved teaching people how to swim. She taught water aerobics for many years, and anyone who attended knew they were in for a workout. Deb eventually found another calling as the voice of western Iowa on KDSN Radio. It was here that Deb shined. Her humor, love for the community, compassion, and unapologetic personality, thrived. She related to people in a way few ever could. She loved this community, and she loved being its voice. Those who were lucky enough, also got to experience Deb's cooking. From her pasta sauce to her award-winning pickles, she loved to cook and share - and perhaps sell you some Pampered Chef along the way. While Deb loved many things in this life - she loved none more than her husband, Jeff. In their 40 years together, they shared incredible experiences. They traveled together to places near and far. They especially enjoyed the Caribbean, so much so, they created a little hot tub oasis in the backyard. Years ago, if you called the house and the kids answered the phone only to say their parents were "out of town" - it just meant they were in the hot tub with a bottle of champagne. Deb passed away Monday, March 8, 2021 at her home in Schleswig attaining the age of fifty-six years, eleven months and two days. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Donna. She is survived by her husband, Jeff Nelson of Schleswig; son, Chris Nelson of Indianola, Iowa; daughter, Kate and her husband Eric Griffith of Moline, Illinois; siblings, Mike Carey and his wife Tammy of Dow City and Shannon and her husband William Bryant of Denison; half-brother, Kelly Wood; nieces, nephews and too many friends to count. Funeral Services were held 10:30 AM., Friday, March 12, 2021, at First United Methodist Church in Denison, Iowa. Rev. Mike Fillmore officiated the service with interment in Dow City Cemetery in Dow City, Iowa. Organist Patti Bekkerus provided accompaniment for soloist Parker Bekkerus singing, "God Be With You Till We Meet Again." and he led the congregation in "Here I Am Lord." Other music selections included "How Great Thou Art," by Elvis Presley and "When I Get Where I'm Going" by Brad Paisley. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Sandy Bryan, Coleen Henkel, Jane Crabb, Angie Carlyle and Marsha Waderich. Serving as pallbearers were Sally Abbe, Terry Abbe, Randy Grossman, Tom Hamilton, Pat Putnam and Roger Waderich. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Mar. 16, 2021.