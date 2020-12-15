Dennis Blaine Lownes August, 9, 1947 - December 5, 2020 Dennis Blaine Lownes was born August, 9, 1947, the son of Earl and Ila (Butler) Lownes. He was born in The Denison Hospital in Crawford County, Iowa and baptized at the Charter Oak Methodist Church. After graduating from Charter Oak-Ute High School in 1965, he attended Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration. After graduation, he taught at Bellevue High School in Bellevue, Iowa. Here Dennis taught an array of subjects as well as being the head girls' softball coach for four years. Dennis then relocated to Sioux Falls, South Dakota where he worked at Austad's Golf as the Sales Supervisor before moving to Council Bluffs, Iowa to be the Director of College Services at Iowa Western Community College in 1981. After ten years, Dennis continued his professional career at Hewlett Packard as Sales Supervisor until retirement. In 2013, he moved to Chapin, South Carolina to be near family. Dennis' passion and love were his family and being with his children. He instilled the importance of a strong work ethic in his children along with the need for family togetherness. He was an amazing supporter for his children's and grandchildren's activities; there wasn't a better supporter than Dad (Pop). Dennis had an incredible sense of humor and loved telling stories. He especially loved sharing stories of growing up in Charter Oak, vacationing at Spirit Lake with family, and all things about his children and grandchildren. Dennis loved sports of all kinds especially playing golf and through the years was able to teach and play many rounds with his sons. He loved traveling to see his children, watching football on Saturdays with family (especially the Iowa Hawkeyes), playing board games and cards with grandchildren, eating sweets, and going on pontoon boat rides on the lake. Dennis passed away peacefully Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Lexington Medical Center in West Columbia, South Carolina attaining the age of seventy-three. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughter Lauren Berrington and her husband Thomas of Las Cruces, New Mexico; son Nick Lownes of Storrs, Connecticut; son Alex Lownes of Owasso, Oklahoma; son Chris Lownes and his wife Brandy of Chapin, South Carolina; sister Janice Kitchenmaster of Hawarden, Iowa; six grandchildren (Thomas, Sophia, Ethan, Jovie, Levi, and Illyanna); and a host of other relatives and special friends. Private burial will take place at the Charter Oak Cemetery. A celebration of life for Dennis will be held during the Summer of 2021. Memorials may be directed to the family and sent to Huebner Funeral Home, 1437 Broadway, Denison, Iowa. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Dec. 15, 2020.