Dennis Donald Maasen February 11, 1944 - May 27, 2021 Dennis Donald Maasen, age 77, of Westside, IA, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at his home in Westside. Funeral service were held at Zion Lutheran Church in Arcadia with Pastor Ben Dose officiating. Organist for the service was Rebecca Dose and vocalists were Jonathan and Timothy Dose and Maddie Owen. Casket bearers were Dennis' grandchildren and honorary casket bearers were his great-grandchildren. Burial was in the Arcadia Cemetery. A recording of Dennis' service will be available on the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home's YouTube channel within 24 hours of the funeral and a link will be provided on his tribute page at www.dahnandwoodhouse.com
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll and online condolences may be left for the family at www.dahnandwoodhouse.com
Dennis was born on February 11, 1944 in Carroll, IA, and he was the son of Donald and Betty (Koch) Maasen. He grew up in Manning where he attended school until his family moved to Westside his freshman year of high school. Dennis was baptized on September 10, 1944 at Zion Lutheran Church in Manning and he was confirmed in the Lutheran Faith on March 30, 1958 also at Zion. He graduated from Ar-We-Va High School in 1962 and worked for Mc Clellan Electric in Denison. He then worked for Essinger Electric in Ft. Dodge until he and Conrad Schoessler started C & D Electric which they operated for several years. Dennis was then asked to be branch manager of Interstate Electric where he began working on January 2, 1990. The company later became Echo Electric and he retired in 2014. Dennis was married to his high school sweetheart Sharon Kaspersen on April 21, 1963 at Zion Lutheran Church in Arcadia by Pastor Harold Kieck. To this union four children were born Bradley, Shawna, Shayla, and Stacey. Dennis served on the Westside City Council and the Westside Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. Dennis was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes Fan and he enjoyed golf and bowling. Dennis and Sharon loved camping in their RV. They also traveled to Hawaii and Germany. Dennis is survived by his wife Sharon of 58 years of Westside; his mother Betty Maasen of Manning; son Bradley Maasen (Kristy) of Mt. Carmel; three daughters: Shawna Wagner (Tony) of Carroll, Shayla Maasen (Lynell Mims) of Indian Land, SC, and Stacey Maasen (Robera Merdassa) of Burnsville, MN; thirteen grandchildren: Kelsey Wagner, Brandon Maasen, Brandi Wagner, Brooke Wagner, Jacob Maasen, Jamal Mohamud, Xavier Mohamud, Markus Wagner, Dhimitrios Mohamud, Arleahna Mims, Nyah Mims, Sebastian Merdassa, and Lyden Mims; six great-grandchildren: Charlee, Thaddeus, Astrid, Aria, Daisy, and Logan; two brothers: Dave Maasen (Donna) of Clive and Doug Maasen (Starr) of Missouri Valley; a brother-in-law Tim Vauble of Omaha; his in-laws: LeRoy Kaspersen (Joyce) of Humboldt, Twyla Rowley (Jim) of Syracuse, NE, Marjean Lipton (Tom) of Carroll, Keith Kaspersen (Diane) of Westside, and Kelly Kaspersen of Carroll; and many nieces and nephews. Dennis was preceded in death by his father Donald Maasen in 2007; his father and mother-in-law Le Roy and Arlene Kaspersen; his sister Darlis Vauble; and a brother-in-law Terry Kaspersen.
Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Jun. 4, 2021.