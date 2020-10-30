Donald Charles Crane September 29, 1928 - October 8, 2020 Donald Charles Crane was born September 29, 1928 to Eathen and Ollie (Turpin) Crane in Denison, Iowa. Don died on October 8, 2020. Don grew up in the "Rocky Run" Valley. He spent his childhood on the farm in which his love for farming and caring for the land grew. Don walked to Milford No. 8 country school and graduated from Denison High School with the class of 1946. On May 1, 1955 Don married Alice Skogsberg and they took over the family farm to continue raising crops and sheep. Don and Alice enjoyed working and visiting with everyone. They were very hospitable and opened their home to family and friends. They also spent years working as volunteers, helping work on and construct Kingdom Halls in many states. Later in life Don and Alice traveled to many different countries. Traveling with friends and meeting new ones was something he enjoyed very much. After Alice passed in 2009, Don continued to live independently on the farm. He had a bad fall on February 8, 2020 and spent the remainder of his days as a resident of the Denison Care Center. Don was one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Through a deep study of the Bible, Don developed a love for his creator, Jehovah. He had a love and appreciation of Jesus' loving sacrifice. This prompted him to dedicate his life to serving God as he looked forward to God's Kingdom with Christ as King. He regularly shared his hope with his neighbors. Don loved to golf, to do wood working, play Canasta and other card games. Throughout his life, a lively game of cards was one of his greatest pleasures. Don was preceded in death by his parents Eathen and Ollie Crane. His wife Alice Crane. His siblings Elsie (Ralph) Schultz, Milly (Kenneth) Hutchinson, Dorothy Thompson, Norma (Elvie) Dreeszen, Bobby Joe Crane, brother in law Wally Heidbrier, and sister in law Shirley Skogsberg. Don is survived by his sister Barb Heidbrier of Duluth, MN; his brothers-in-law Walter Skogsberg; Albert (Joyce) Skogsberg; his nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. An Immediate Burial was held Friday, October 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM for Don at the Vail Cemetery in Vail, Iowa. Pauley Jones Pfannebecker was in charge of the service. A memorial service will be held via the zoom video conferencing application on November 8, at 3:00 p.m. Please call the local Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses to get the connection ID and passcode. (712)-263-3764.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Oct. 30, 2020.