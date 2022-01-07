Donald Leroy Raisch April 6, 1936 - December 30, 2021 Donald Leroy Raisch was born on April 6, 1936 to Ernest and Hiske (Meyer) Raisch in Hampton, Iowa. He graduated from Hampton High School with the class of 1954. Donald was employed at the cheese factory in Hampton. On September 17, 1965, Donald was united in marriage to Audrey Hollander at the United Church of Christ in Schleswig. The couple made their home in the country near Schleswig and were blessed with two daughters. In 1970, they moved to a new home that they built in Schleswig. Donald drove semi-trucks as an independent driver for over 30 years. He was employed by TMC for the majority of his career and received numerous safe driving awards. Upon entering his "semi-retirement" he kept busy working at Gary's Seamless Gutters and the Schleswig Golf Course. Don was a member of the United Church of Christ in Schleswig. He loved roller skating and did so until he was 80 years old. He also enjoyed playing golf and traveling with Audrey. The couple loved dancing together. Don looked forward to going to Cheetahs and playing cards. Above all, he cherished spending time with his family. Donald passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison at the age of 85 years, eight months and 24 days. Don is survived by five children: Deborah (Craig) Snelling of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Michelle Raisch (Dally Williams) of Denison, Dalieth (Larry) Johnston of Grand Junction, Brian Raisch of Des Moines, and Norlyn (Cindy) Raisch of Lincoln, Nebraska; grandchildren: Kristin (Jeremy) Calar, Eric Snelling and 12 additional grandchildren: Ryan, Jeremiah, Bradley, Tyler, Michael, Megan, Brandon, Nathon, Melissa, Christena, Laura, and Joshua and their families; great-grandchildren: Thea Calar, and 25 additional great-grandchildren: Benjamin, Taylor, Karen, Jacob, Adam, Spencer, Natalie, Taylor, Austin, Breckyn, Kenzo, Naomi, Wyatt, Evelyn, Alexis, Tyler, Mason, Trinity, Christina, Sampson, Annabelle, Connor, Anthony, Jakob, and Diego; daughter-in-law, Julie Raisch of Glidden; sister, Lillian (Matsuo) Soga of Japan; and many other relatives and friends. Don was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Audrey Raisch in 2005; son, Daryl Raisch; and grandson, Johnathan Raisch. Funeral Services were held 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at United Church of Christ in Schleswig, Iowa. Rev. Kirk Manchester officiated the service with interment in Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig. Recorded musical selections included "In the Garden" by Alan Jackson, "Amazing Grace" by Alan Jackson and "Scars in Heaven" by Casting Crowns. Serving as pallbearers were Craig Snelling, Eric Snelling, Jeremy Calar, Glenn Wigg, Brandon Wigg and Lowell Teut. Following the committal service, the family invited everyone to return to the church for a time of fellowship and lunch. The Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Jan. 7, 2022.