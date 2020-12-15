Dorothy Mae (Segebart) Friedrichsen June 14, 1930 - December 5, 2020 Dorothy Mae (Segebart) Friedrichsen was born on June 14, 1930, to Ernest and Mildred (Ladehoff) Segebart in Vail, Iowa. She was baptized into Christ and later confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison, Iowa. On August 4, 1954, Dorothy was united in marriage to Burdell Friedrichsen. The couple made their home in Denison and were blessed with the birth of seven children. Dorothy worked at the Chicken Hatchery and Farmbest Foods. Dorothy died at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison on December 5, 2020, at the age of 90 years, five months and 21 days. Dorothy was a life-time member of Zion Lutheran Church in Denison. She enjoying grilling with family and friends, playing cards, talking on the phone and listening to country and western music. Her family was very important to her and she cherished babysitting for her grandchildren. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Burdell Friedrichsen on July 30, 1997; daughter, Barbara Meseck on February 21, 2017; grandson, Travis Friedrichsen; great-great-grandson, Jason Segebart; siblings, June Albrecht, Evelyn Merritt, Ernest Segebart, Larry Segebart, Carol Meyer and Jim Segebart; and son-in-law, Robert Jacoby. She is survived by six children, Betty Jo Jacoby of Denison, Burton (Nancy) of Cherokee, Iowa, Burnus Friedrichsen and Byron (Darla) all of Denison, Bruce (Becky) of Vail, Iowa, Bradley Friedrichsen of Montana; son- in-law, Byron Meseck of Ricketts, Iowa; grandchildren, Katrina, Angela, Amber, Eric, Chris, Kristen, Cody, Kevin, Stephanie, April, Sarah, Jennifer, Elizabeth, Nathan and Emma; 18 great-grandchildren; five plus great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Ruby Friedrichsen of Denison, Charles Segebart of Schleswig, Iowa, Bill (Janeen) Segebart of Council Bluffs, Iowa; brothers-in-law, Steve Meyer of Belmond, Iowa and Gene Friedrichsen of Onawa, Iowa; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral Services were held 11 A.M., Friday, December 11, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison, Iowa. Rev. Joshua Keinath officiated the service with interment in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Denison. Organist Karen Kahl provided accompaniment for soloist Larry Boeck singing "Amazing Grace" and "Rock of Ages" and for congregational hymn "How Great Thou Art." A recording of "One Day at a Time" by Cristy Lane was also played. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Austin Hall, Kevin Meseck, Jennifer Friedrichsen, Sarah Lilleholm, Amber Roberts and Kristen Clark. Serving as pallbearers were Dwight Boeck, Devon Clark, Ben Segebart, Dustin Hall, Brandon Hall, Jose Aldana, Chris Friedrichsen and Cody Friedrichsen. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Dec. 15, 2020.