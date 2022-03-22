Dorothy Pauline (Lahr) McQuaid May 16, 1925 - March 17, 2022 Dorothy Pauline Lahr was born May 16, 1925, in Gallands Grove, Iowa the daughter of Charles and Julia (Fouts) Lahr. She grew up on her family's farm near Gallands Grove, Iowa, and graduated from Shelby County Public Schools. On April 25, 1952, Dorothy was united in marriage to Frances "Mac" McQuaid in Lincoln, Nebraska. Together they were blessed with one daughter, Shirley. While Dorothy's husband, Mac, was in the military for nine years, the family lived in various locations throughout the country. Most recently, Dorothy worked at the Denison Hospital for nine years, retiring in 1987. Dorothy had a love for sewing. Throughout her life, she made many wedding dresses, bridesmaid's dresses, and other clothes. Dorothy was in a quilting club in which she made quilts for family members and friends. She also enjoyed dancing and baking and was known for her chocolate chip cookies and maple candies. Most importantly, Dorothy loved her family and friends and cherished the time spent with them. Dorothy passed away on March 17, 2022 at the Dunlap Specialty Care Center in Dunlap at the age of 96 years, ten months and 1 day. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Shirley and Jerry Oslar of Venice, Florida; three grandchildren: Casey and Mariann Hilderbrand of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Lisa Hilderbrand of Council Bluffs, Iowa and Gina Hilderbrand of Venice, Florida; four great-grandchildren; sisters: Donna Oster of Carroll, Iowa, Sharon Kay and Ron DeLance of Venice, Florida, and Connie Yopp of Ute, Iowa; sisters-in-law: Sandy Lahr of Emporia, Kansas and Mary Anne Lahr of Glidden, Iowa; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Mac; parents, Charles and Julia Lahr; sister, Grace Head; four brothers: Emmett, Lyle, Dean and Bill; Doris in infancy; and granddaughter, Miranda Oslar. Memorial Services were held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison, Iowa, with Ace Ettleman serving as officiant. Recorded musical selections included "The Old Rugged Cross" and "Amazing Grace" by Alan Jackson and "The Last Dance" by Frank Sinatra. Serving as honorary urn bearers were Butch Lahr, Dale Lahr, David Lahr, Scott Lahr, Casey Hilderbrand and Dan Head. Inurnment will be in the Dow City Cemetery at a later date. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Mar. 22, 2022.