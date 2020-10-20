Duane Russell Boettger September 24, 1956 - September 27, 2020 Duane Russell Boettger was born September 24, 1956, to Hugo and Helen (Stodden) Boettger in Denison, Iowa. He died September 27, 2020, at Jenny Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa due to complications of ALS. Duane was baptized and confirmed at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison. He graduated from the Denison High School with the class of 1974. On August 5, 1977, Duane married the "Love of His Life" Janice Boger at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and were blessed with 4 children. He was a devoted family man and a passionate farmer and lived on the family farm. Duane enjoyed gardening, traveling, and sitting outside by the firepit with family. He farmed with his brother, Terry for years. At springtime, he loved baby animals, "especially baby pigs." In the fall he loved driving the semi truck. His biggest joy was watching his grandchildren play and attending their activities. Duane was preceded in death by parents; in-laws, Les and Vi Boger; one niece; brothers and sister-in-law, Ronald Neddermeyer, Verlin Bridgeman and Jim (Kay) Puck. Survivors include his wife, Janice; children: Danyel (Daniel) Jepsen, Jacob (significant other, Amanda Musfeldt) Boettger, Jeffrey (Melissa) Boettger, Denise (Terry) Goslar; 10 grandchildren; siblings: Beverly (Raymond) Fredericks, Joleen Bridgeman, John (Diane) Boettger, Roger (Susan) Boettger, Myra (Kenneth) Majors, Terry Boettger, Lynn (Jim) Brown and Sharon Lapel; a host of other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial was held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, October 17, 2020, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison, Iowa. Fr. Randy Schon served as Celebrant of the Mass with interment in the Westside Cemetery in Westside, Iowa. Recorded music selections included "Amazing Grace," "On Eagle's Wings" and "Through the Years." Serving as honorary pallbearers were Isabel Jepsen, Derek Jepsen, Jack Musfeldt, Charlie Musfeldt, Jackson Boettger, Henry Boettger, Melody Boettger, Drew Goslar, Taylor Goslar, Teryn Goslar, Terry Boettger, Roger Boettger, John Boettger, Delaine Boger, Gene Haberberger, Jeff Petersen, Joe Christiansen and Larry Boettger. Serving as pallbearers were Jacob Boettger, Jeffrey Boettger, Daniel Jepsen, Terry Goslar, Dave Boettger and Ryan Boettger. The family invited everyone to join them at the Denison Senior Center for fellowship and lunch following burial. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Oct. 20, 2020.