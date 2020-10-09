Earl E. Olsen April 14, 1925 - September 27, 2020 Earl E. Olsen, age 95, of Denison, Iowa, died Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Eventide Nursing Home. Earl was born April 14, 1925, the son of Olaf and Mabel (Halling) Olsen, near Schaller, in Cook Township, Sac County, Iowa. He was baptized and confirmed at the Presbyterian Church in Schaller, Iowa. After receiving his eighth-grade diploma from Cook Township Country School, he went on to graduate from Schaller High School. From there, he attended Buena Vista University. During WWII, Earl enlisted into the United States Army and served as an MP in Europe during the Occupation. After his honorable discharge in 1947, Earl returned to Iowa and farmed with his dad until he married Mary Lou Gerschefske on September 7, 1953. They were blessed with five children, Ray, Kristy, Bonnie, Lisa and Jennifer. His family was his pride and joy. Earl was a member of the Barbershoppers, active in church and choir, loved to square dance and participated in many community plays. He enjoyed gardening and loved to spend time with family and friends. Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Olaf and Mabel Olsen; and his sister, Wanda Olsten Hansen. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Mary Lou; his five children, Ray and Dixie Olsen of Indianola, IA, Kristy and Duane Zenk of Denison, IA, Bonnie and Greg Kastner of Temecula, CA, Lisa and John Langholz of Denison, IA and Jennifer and John Torres of Indianola, IA; brother-in-law, Earl Wayne Gerschefske of Dunlap, IA; thirteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends. Per Earl's wishes, he has been cremated and a memorial service will be at a later date.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Oct. 9, 2020.