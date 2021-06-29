Earl James Staley October 10, 1935 - June 17, 2021 Earl James Staley was born on October 10, 1935, to Francis Anthony and Catherine Ellen (Gaughan) Staley in Ute, Iowa. He graduated from Charter Oak High School with the class of 1954. Following his education, he served in the United States Army, and his tour of duty included service in France. He was honorably discharged in 1956. Earl was employed by Storz's Brewery in Omaha, Nebraska. He then started working construction, where he traveled to many different states, and continued to do so for most of his life. In his later years, Earl helped his brothers on the farm during harvest. Earl looked forward to visiting with other veterans when he would take trips to the VA hospital. Earl was often seen walking around town, along the highway and at Yellow Smoke Park. He played a role in keeping the environment clean. Earl enjoyed visiting friends and relatives at the nursing home. He was known to bring them a local newspaper or a magazine. He also enjoyed watching the local sporting events; especially when his nieces and nephews were involved. One of Earl's favorite pastimes was reading. Earl passed away at home on June 17, 2021, at the age of 85 years, eight months, and seven days. Earl was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Patricia, Beatrice, Lawrence, Frank, Donna Pashia, Joseph, Donald and Marvin Staley. He is survived by brother: Jack Staley of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa; sister: Judy (Don) Groth of Denison; many nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial was held11:00 A.M., Friday, June 25, 2021, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison, Iowa. Fr. Randy Schon served as Celebrant of the Mass with inurnment in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Charter Oak, Iowa. Organist Jean Cornelius provided accompaniment for the St. Rose of Lima Choir, Scott Groth and Rick Staley served as lectors, Colin Reis served altar server and Allen Staley served as Eucharistic Minister. Military Honors were members of the Homer Hall Post 66 of Charter Oak and Iowa Army National Guard. The family invited everyone to the parish center for fellowship and lunch immediately following Mass. The Huebner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Jun. 29, 2021.