Edward Otto Grage November 30, 1930 - February 20, 2021 Edward Otto, son of Herman and Emma (Hansen) Grage, was born November 30, 1930, in Crawford County, Iowa. He grew up on a farm west of Manilla and attended country school through the eighth grade. Ed then helped his dad on the family farm. In April of 1947, Ed enlisted with the U.S. Army National Guard in Denison, and served for 21 years before being honorably discharged in 1968. On October 13, 1951, Ed was united in marriage with Elizabeth J. "Betty" Mundt in Council Bluffs. Four sons were born to this marriage. In July of 1951, he started working for the Crawford ounty Road Department. He operated a maintainer for 17 years and then a caterpillar for 10 years before serving as foreman for the next 14+ years until his retirement in 1992. While Ed and Betty made Manilla their home all of their lives, they did winter in Florida for the last 17 years. Ed was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Manilla. He and Betty enjoyed traveling to many Western States with friends. During his retirement, Ed enjoyed farming the railroad ground for many years. He loved fishing, hunting with his coon dogs, feeding the squirrels, traveling, playing cards, gardening (both vegetable and flowers), planting any seeds he would find. Ed's greatest joy was seeing all his many grandchildren, which always put a smile on his face. In November of 2020, Ed became a resident of the Manilla Manor Nursing Home in Manilla, where he passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021. He was 90 years, 2 months and 21 days of age. Ed is survived by his wife Elizabeth "Betty" Grage of Manilla; three sons: Doug (Sandy) Grage of Lehigh Acres, Florida; Brad (Barb) Grage of Waterloo; and Terry (Cathy) Grage of Ralston, Nebraska; a daughter-in-law Diana Grage of Colo; Sisters-in-law: Karlene (Louis) Helbig of Marion; Leona Grage of Wooddale, Illinois; and Betty Mundt of Madrid; 9 grandchildren: Shanon, Kelly, Scott, Ed, Eric, Angie, Nichole, Jon and Sara; 9 step-grandchildren: Brian, Tammy, Tony, Dawn, Emily, Bobby, Patrick, Amanda and Mathew; 12 step-great-grandchildren; 15 step-great-great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Betty's parents Carla and Dorothy Mundt; a son Carl Grage; brothers: Claus Grage, Donald (Betty) Grage and Larry Grage; and other in-laws: Delores and Frank Schmitz, Carl Mundt and Bill Mundt. www.ohdefuneralhome.com
Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Mar. 5, 2021.