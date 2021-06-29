Menu
Edward and Marlene Marth
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Christensen - Van Houten Funeral Homes
608 4Th St
Battle Creek, IA
Edward J. Marth March 14, 1930 - December 16, 2020 L. Marlene Marth July 2, 1934 - October 29, 2020 Edward J. Marth, age 90, of Battle Creek, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at the Horn Memorial Hospital of Ida Grove, Iowa. L. Marlene Marth, age 86, of Battle Creek, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital of Sioux City, Iowa. A Celebration of Life Service for Marlene and Edward Marth will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Ricketts Community Center of Ricketts, Iowa. Rev. Randy D. Cormeny will officiate. The Christensen - Van Houten Funeral Home of Battle Creek, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.christensenvanhouten.com.
Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Ricketts Community Center
Ricketts, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Christensen - Van Houten Funeral Homes
