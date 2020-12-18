Edward J. Marth March 14, 1930 - December 16, 2020 Edward Junior "Ed" Marth was born on March 14, 1930, in Schleswig, IA, to Edward and Hedwig (Boysen) Marth. He was baptized on April 27, 1930, at the Grant Lutheran Church and confirmed on June 7, 1951, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Ute, IA, by Pastor Hugo Neiting. Ed's father died in 1934 and later his mother married Roy Naeve and the family moved to the Ute area. Ed attended country schools until he went to high school in Castana, IA, graduating in 1949. On December 28, 1950, Ed married Lois "Marlene" Koeppen at the St. Paul's Lutheran parsonage in Ute. The couple met in 1940 when Marlene started attending school in the same town as Ed. They were blessed with four children: Debra, Carol, Kenny, and Michael. Ed worked at Western Iowa Experimental Farm from 1947 to 1951 when he was drafted into the Army in October of 1951. He spent his service time at Fort Indiantown Gap, PA and Bamburg, Germany, being honorably discharged in September of 1953. Ed then started farming in Monona County in 1954. The couple farmed for 25 years living on 5 different farms in 4 counties so they made many friends. In 1978 they had a farm sale and built a new home in Ricketts, IA and Ed began working at Farmland Foods until 1992 when he retired. Ed worked various jobs during his retirement including the pie factory in Mapleton, IA, the campgrounds in Storm Lake and Lake View, IA and drove a limo for Glenn Lewis for six years. He also did interior and exterior painting and woodworking as a hobby. In 2004 Edward and Marlene moved to an apartment in Battle Creek, IA. Throughout his lifetime Ed was active in the churches he attended holding many different offices at St. Paul's in Ute, St. Luke's in Ricketts, and St. John's in Battle Creek, IA. He was a member of the Community Club and the Legion. Ed was active in starting the euchre club and bingo in Ricketts. The couple loved to play cards, visit friends, and travel to see their family. Left to cherish his memory include his children Debra (Clark) Harm of Matthews, NC, Carol Krohnke of Schleswig, IA, Kenneth (Marsha) Marth of Ricketts, IA and Michael (Jill) Marth of Ricketts, IA; 7 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild; brother Melvin (Eileen) Naeve; sisters-in-law Charlene Naeve and Jan (Jimmie) Yockey; brother-in-law Harry Thiel; nieces, nephews extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife L. Marlene Marth; father Edward H. Marth; mother and stepfather Hedwig and Roy Naeve; sisters Betty (Wilbur) Kuhlman and Darlene (Everett) Peasley; brother Alvin Naeve. son-in-law Douglas Krohnke; father-in-law Louis Koeppen; mother-in-law and stepfather-in-law Edna (Louie) Kelm; sisters-in-law Shirley (Bill) Dunlap and Marge Thiel.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Dec. 18, 2020.