Elaine Mary Kenkel Staley January 7, 1931 - March 18, 2022 Elaine Mary Kenkel Staley was born on January 7, 1931 near Earling, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph and Antoinette (Blum) Kenkel. She passed away March 18, 2022 at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison, Iowa at the age of ninety-one. Elaine grew up on a farm with her seven siblings. She attended St. Joseph School in Earling and graduated in 1948. On April 15, 1952, she was united in marriage to Marvin Staley. The couple settled on the Staley family farm near Charter Oak. Marvin and Elaine were blessed with the birth of two children, Nancy and Randy. They moved into Charter Oak in 1990 and Randy and his family moved to the Staley Century family farm to continue the farming heritage. Elaine was a true partner on the farm, helped in the field, tended a huge garden, canned fruits and vegetables, made many apple pies, sewed clothes, embroidered gifts and made quilts for all the grandchildren. She was a great cook and baker. All of these skills were passed on to her daughter and influenced Nancy to become a home economics teacher. She was the grandmother that we all aspire to be! She lovingly shared her strengths of faith, caring, honesty and being practical with her children and grandchildren. Elaine is remembered for her warm smile and her fashionable dress with jewelry to match! Elaine was an active member of the St. Boniface Catholic Church, and a member of the Altar Society, including being chair of the group. She taught first grade religion classes for many years. She was involved in the neighborhood Chit Chat Club, and a couple's card club. Vacationing and playing cards with family and friends were highlights in her life. Elaine loved living at Reed Place with her twin and best friend, Germaine, from 2014-2020. The effects of dementia necessitated a move to Eventide in 2020. Elaine is survived by her daughter Nancy Jenson and her husband Doug of Ames; daughter-in law Patty Staley of Charter Oak; five grandchildren: Amy Griffin and her husband Patrick and their children, Mason and Mallory of Ames; Andrea Patch and her husband Jon and their children, Claire, Kate, Matthew, and Mary of Cincinnati, Ohio; Alex Jenson and his wife Jessica and their son Emmett, of Ankeny; Craig Staley and his wife Lindsay and their children, Hudson and Grace of Omaha; Jim Staley and his wife Jessica and their children, Ace, Ella, Mia, Charlotte, and Cecilia of Charter Oak. Two brothers also survive her: Joe Kenkel and his wife Loretta of Earling and George Kenkel and his wife Bonnie of Harlan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; her son, Randy; her great grandson, Luke Benedict Patch; her parents; stepmother Irene (Swanson) Kenkel; siblings and their spouses, Germaine and Donald Staley; Bernice and Leonard Bissen, Fr. Benedict Kenkel, Sister Kathleen Kenkel, and Robert and Maxine Kenkel. Mass of Christian Burial was held 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Charter Oak, Iowa. Fr. Shinoj Jose served as Celebrant of the Mass with interment in the St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery. Pianist Andrea Christians provided accompaniment for congregational hymns "Seek Ye First" and "Sing to the Mountains." Andrea Patch served as cantor, Amy Griffin & Alex Jenson served as soloists, Ace Staley & Mason Griffin served as altar servers, Jim Staley served as Eucharistic Minister, Allen Staley, Ella Staley, Claire Patch & Mallory Griffin served as lectors, and Kate Patch, Mia, Hudson, Grace and Charlotte Staley served as gift bearers. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Godchildren of Elaine & Marvin: Jeanine Rowell, Sherry Frost, Mary Bottoms and Ann Gohr. Serving as pallbearers were Tom Staley, Paul Staley, Rick Staley, Bob Staley, Terry Kenkel and Roger Kenkel. Following the burial, the family invited everyone to the Charter Oak Community Building for a time of fellowship and lunch. The Huebner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Mar. 25, 2022.