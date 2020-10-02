Menu
Search
Menu
Denison Bulletin Review
Denison Bulletin Review HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Elmer Kienast
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
Elmer J. Kienast June 12, 1926 - September 27, 2020 Elmer John Kienast, age 94 of Omaha passed away on September 27, 2020. Elmer was born in Gray, IA to John and Emma Kienast. He married Audrey Elizabeth Massman on September 17, 1949 in Manning, IA. He is preceded in death by his wife, Audrey E. Kienast; son-in-law, Dennis Irwin; brothers: Gilbert, Harvey, Maynard and Leland Kienast. Elmer is survived by his children, Daniel (Patricia) J. Kienast, Janeen M. Irwin (Bill Segebart); stepson, James (Judy) D. Hulsebus; brother, LeRoy Kienast; 9 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandson, nieces, nephews and other loving family. Visitation from 10:00 - 11:00 AM with service following at 11:00 AM Friday at Roeder Mortuary, 11710 Standing Stone Gretna, Nebraska. Burial at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Omaha, Nebraska. Memorials to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone - Gretna, NE - 402-332-0090 www.RoederMortuary.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive, Gretna, NE 68028
Oct
2
Service
11:00a.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive, Gretna, NE 68028
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.