Ernest Herman Poggensee May 26, 1930 - April 6, 2022 Ernest Herman Poggensee was born May 26, 1930, in Odebolt, Iowa, the son of Herman and Elsie (Thies) Poggensee. He was baptized into Christ on October 31, 1930, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison and later confirmed his faith at Zion on March 25, 1945. He grew up in Denison, attended school, and graduated from Denison Community High School with the Class of 1948. Following graduation, Ernest attained a Bachelor of Science Degree from Dana College in Blair, Nebraska. He began his career teaching in a one room schoolhouse and then worked as an Elementary teacher at the Charter Oak - Ute Schools for many years; retiring in 1993. He was a longtime member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Soldier Township, Charter Oak. He was involved in the Lutheran Laymen's League and taught Sunday School and assisted with teaching confirmation. Ernest enjoyed baking, playing cards, and family gatherings. Above all, he had a strong faith in the Lord and cherished his family. Ernest passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the Denison Care Center in Denison, attaining the age of ninety-one years, ten months, and eleven days. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: John Poggensee, Alvina Schiernbeck, Walter Poggensee, Minnie Laubscher, baby Louise Poggensee, Louis Poggensee, and Arnold Poggensee. He is survived by his four brothers: Edward Poggensee of California, Robert Poggensee and his wife Marge of Treynor, Donald Poggensee and his wife Pam of Ida Grove, and Herman Poggensee and his wife Jackie of Polk City; two sisters-in-law: Alma Poggensee (John) of Denison and Florence Poggensee (Walt) of Vail; brother-in-law, LaVerne Laubscher (Minnie) of Washington; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Services were held 10:30 A.M., Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Soldier Township, Charter Oak, Iowa. Rev. Richard Merrill officiated the service with interment in the Arcadia Cemetery in Arcadia, Iowa. Organist Brenda Christiansen provided accompaniment for congregational hymns "In the Garden," "How Great Thou Art" and "I'm But a Stranger Here." Trumpeter Pastor Tim Frank, played "I Know My Redeemer Lives." Serving as pallbearers were Jeff Poggensee, Kevin Poggensee, Charles Poggensee, Joe Poggensee, Justin Poggensee, Mike Poggensee, Dan Poggensee and Doug Poggensee. Immediately following the service, the family invited everyone to the Charter Oak Community Building for a time of fellowship and lunch. The Huebner Funeral Home in Charter Oak was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Apr. 15, 2022.