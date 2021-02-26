I met Gene in 1982(?) at the Kim´s Nautilus Center in South Sioux City Neb. Gene was recovering from serious cancer surgery that left him noticeably missing muscles in his neck and chest. Gene walked in the gym and wanted to join. We talked and he wanted to pay for a year in full. I was not sure. So I struck a deal, why don´t we set you up on a Nautilus program and try it out for 30 days and then decide what to do then. Honestly, I did not expect him to get through the month. He worked out three times a week as prescribed and never missed a day. On the 30th day he walked in with one year paid in full. Soon after he said I want to try Tae Kwon Do. He bought a uniform and a month of classes. 30 days later he paid for a year of TKD. Gene lived life to the fullest, he played guitar and sang country music at the VFW on the weekends, he entered karate tournaments and started winning! Eventually Gene earned his Black Belt. Gene set the example of what it means to be a man and a great human being. From our fellow black belts, Rest In Peace, brother.

Bob Dempewolf May 31, 2021