Eugene A Christiansen October 6, 1934 - February 19, 2021 Eugene A Christiansen born October 6, 1934 to Raymond and Sylvia Christiansen in Denison, Iowa. As a young man he worked the family farm and played music to make a few bucks. He then went to work at Swift's packing house until he retired. He enjoyed getting wood, restoring Mustangs, camping and visiting Montana. Playing music with his friends was important to him. He lived in Sioux City before moving to Arion. He passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021 {going on 87}. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Lawrence and Larry, sisters Pauline, Shirley, Kathy and his wife Carole. He left behind his children Randy, Vicky and Tammy {Doug} of Helena MT. Grandkids Amy and Becky, Alisha and Casey, Amanda and Aleah, and 9 great grandkids. Brother Gailen {Phyllis},sisters Linda {Verle},and Peggy. His girlfriend Sherry, his precious companion Roxy and his wonderful neighbors and friends. Due to Covid-19, services will be this Spring. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Feb. 26, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Huebner Funeral Home - Denison
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Huebner Funeral Home - Denison.
4 Entries
I met Gene in 1982(?) at the Kim´s Nautilus Center in South Sioux City Neb. Gene was recovering from serious cancer surgery that left him noticeably missing muscles in his neck and chest. Gene walked in the gym and wanted to join. We talked and he wanted to pay for a year in full. I was not sure. So I struck a deal, why don´t we set you up on a Nautilus program and try it out for 30 days and then decide what to do then. Honestly, I did not expect him to get through the month. He worked out three times a week as prescribed and never missed a day. On the 30th day he walked in with one year paid in full. Soon after he said I want to try Tae Kwon Do. He bought a uniform and a month of classes. 30 days later he paid for a year of TKD. Gene lived life to the fullest, he played guitar and sang country music at the VFW on the weekends, he entered karate tournaments and started winning! Eventually Gene earned his Black Belt.
Gene set the example of what it means to be a man and a great human being.
From our fellow black belts,
Rest In Peace, brother.
Bob Dempewolf
May 31, 2021
Mr. Gene was a dear friend and mentor. I'll miss him.
doug
February 28, 2021
Gene was a wonderful man, always had a smile and welcoming greeting.
My deepest sympathies for the whole family.
Sharon Stuart
February 27, 2021
My deepest sympathies to Gene's family. I have fond memories of watching him play in his band and his kindness to our family. My dad always enjoyed his music. Much love and comforting thoughts to his family as they cherish and honor Gene.