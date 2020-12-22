Evelyn Caroline Duncan January 28, 1938 - December 14, 2020 Evelyn Caroline Duncan was born on January 28, 1938 to Clayton and Jean (Bagwell) Stensrud in Madelia, Minnesota. She was baptized and confirmed at a Catholic Church in Madelia. She received her education from Madelia High School. In 1968, she made her home in Denison and on August 2, 1969 Evelyn was united in marriage to Louis Duncan at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison. Together, they have a blended family, three sons and one daughter. She enjoyed reading, cooking, cleaning and playing cards. Evelyn was very devoted to her faith and loved her family more than anything. Evelyn passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 at the Eventide Lutheran Home attaining the age of eighty-two years, ten months and seventeen days. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Mike Stormer and sister, Janice. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Louis Duncan of Denison; children, Jerry Stormer and his wife Marsha of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, David Stormer of Boone, Iowa; Deb and her husband Rick Barnett of Schleswig, Iowa; 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Tony Stensrud and his wife Janice of Madelia, Minnesota; a host of other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial was held 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 18, 2020 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison with Fr. Randy Schon serving as Celebrant of the Mass. Judy Thams provided accompaniment for soloist Christian Matthews singing "On Eagle's Wings," "Amazing Grace," "One Bread, One Body" and "Ave Maria." The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Dec. 22, 2020.