Evelyn Friedrich February 1, 1928 - November 27, 2020 Evelyn Friedrich, 92, of Algona, IA died on November 27 at Windsor Manor Assisted Living. Services to be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Algona on Saturday, December 5th at 11:00 am. Evelyn was born on February 1, 1928 at Lotts Creek, IA. Her parents were Ernest E. Meyer and Ella nee Nemitz. She was baptized at St. John Lutheran Church, Fenton, IA and later confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church in Burt, IA. She grew up in Kossuth County where she graduated from Burt High School in 1945 after which she attended Iowa State Teachers' College at Cedar Falls, Iowa. She taught school in Portland Township for four years before moving on to teach Junior High in Forest City, IA for three years. On June 21, 1953 she was united in marriage to Henry Friedrich at St. John's Lutheran Church, Burt, IA. Following their marriage they moved to Oakridge, OR where Henry was installed and ordained at his first parish, St. Luke's Lutheran Church. Evelyn's first years of marriage were spent as a homemaker and as secretary of the churches they served. Moves were made to The Dalles, OR, Marcus, IA, Charter Oak, IA, Jamestown, ND, and Juneau, Alaska. In addition to assisting with teaching and secretarial work in churches she was a member of Band Boosters, Tourist Club, Arts and Crafts work at the Marcus Fair, Librarian at Alfred Dickey Library in Jamestown, ND, and Librarian in Algona Public Library. Evelyn enjoyed being part of her church family by teaching Sunday school and confirmation classes, Vacation Bible School, and participating in LWML. Vacations with family and friends in the United States included trips to Alaska and Hawaii, and international trips to Scandinavian countries, Germany, Austria, the Holy Land, England and Canada. She is survived by Henry, her husband of 67 years, their four children, Barb (David) King, Lacey, WA, Brian (Laurie) St. Paul, MN, Mark (Cindy) Apache Junction, AZ, and Linda, Oakland, CA; nine grandchildren Aaron King, Micah Friedrich, Leah (Phil) Vogel, Philip Friedrich, Megan (Andrew) Ramsey, Daniel Friedrich, Nikki Friedrich, Nathan Friedrich, and Abby Friedrich; and four great-grandchildren Haley Ramsey, Camden Vogel, Hercules Guerrero, and Piper Ramsey. Preceding her in death were her parents, her brothers, Eugene Meyer and Eu Claire Meyer, and one daughter-in-law Kathy. Loving her Savior and life with family and friends were highlights, especially as she was able to share friendship, smiles, hugs, meals, and laughter with them. "I thank my God for His love and the love I have known because of you. God's love and peace be with you! As for me and my house we will serve the Lord!" Evelyn desired memorial gifts be designated for Concordia University, St. Paul, Concordia Seminary, St. Louis, Lutheran Hour Ministries, or Mountain View Lutheran Church.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Dec. 4, 2020.