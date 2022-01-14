Florela Geraldean Brewster October 28, 1935 - January 1, 2022 Florela Geraldean Brewster, 86, died on Saturday, January 1, 2022, on her family farm outside of Logan. She was born on October 28, 1935, near Deloit, Iowa the third child of Merrill and Ella (Martin) Winey. She joined an older sister, Albertina "Jean", and an older brother, Franklin. Her name of Florela was a joining from her grandmother, Flora, and her mother, Ella. Florela grew up near and attended public school in Deloit in Crawford County. Her parents farmed and owned and operated a vegetable truck/farm stand in Deloit, on Wolf Street, just a block up the hill from Highway 39. This farm vegetable stand, being also home of her parents, would become a regular summer weekend destination for her family. Florela met her husband, Clifford Brewster in early 1953 at a roller-skating rink in Denison, Iowa. They married that summer on July 19th and began their life together as a farming couple, first near Dunlap and then on the 80-acre farm north of Logan, Iowa where they would live and farm together for over 60 years. Florela often worked as a waitress and cook throughout her married life to help with family needs. Florela was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clifford on November 3, 2013; siblings, Albertine "Jean" Ehlers and Frank Winey; and grandson, Bryan Brewster. She is survived by her children, Clifford Brewster and his wife Candis of Missouri Valley, Iowa, Wanda Hogue of Mondamin, Iowa, Rick Brewster and his wife Dulce of Cupertino, California and Julie and her husband William Haupt of Minneapolis, Minnesota; 9 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many other relatives and friends. A funeral service was held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Fouts Funeral Home in Dunlap, Iowa. Pastor Wayne Bahr presided over the service. The recorded musical selections were "In The Garden", "The Old Rugged Cross" and "Go Rest High On That Mountain". The pallbearers were Matthew Brewster, Anthony Brewster, Thomas Brewster, Sullivan Zody, Jeff Degoey and Frank Torticill Jr. Florela's final resting place is at the Deloit, Iowa Cemetery. Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine/Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Jan. 14, 2022.