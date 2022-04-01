Menu
Gari Waite
1949 - 2022
BORN
1949
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Christensen - Van Houten Funeral Homes
608 4Th St
Battle Creek, IA
Gari Anderson Waite November 14, 1949 - March 26, 2022 Gari Anderson Waite took her Savior's healing hand and was welcomed into her heavenly home on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at her residence of Battle Creek, Iowa. She was the daughter of John Anderson and Ruth (Johnson) Anderson. She grew up in Miami, Florida, where her love of God and service in church began to blossom. She graduated from the University of Miami with a Bachelor's Degree in Music. A talented soprano vocalist and organist, with many opportunities, Gari chose to dedicate and center every facet of life around church and raising her children. She used her talents to help preserve its original purpose and message, through proofs, more than deeds. No opportunity to serve was too small or unimportant, and her humility made her a most valuable asset. There were many memorable moments in Gari's life such as going to Disney with her family, owning a rodeo bull named TriggerTrap Flash, singing in opera and on stage, camping all over the United States with her children John and Gari-Ann, enjoying classic movies, playing Scrabble, giving many festive Christmas parties, and tending to her vegetable and flower gardens. Gari loved the world around her and the people in it. Everything she did was to bring the joy and love of God to others. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all who had the privilege to love her. Left to carry on her memory are her children, John Curtis Waite of Denison, IA, and Gari-Ann Waite of Manning, IA; brothers, Wesley (Judy) Goodwin of Granby, CT, and Jon (Pauline) Anderson of Tavares, FL; extended family and friends. Gari was preceded in death by her parents John and Ruth Anderson; sister Merrie Metzger; and brother-in-law Ralph Metzger. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Preddy Funeral Home located at 250 West Main Street in Orange, Virginia. The Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Battle Creek, Iowa is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.christensenvanhouten.com
Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Apr. 1, 2022.
