Gene Frederick Beam February 28, 1939 - November 22, 2020 Gene Frederick Beam was born on February 28, 1939, to Clarence and Johanna (Detlefsen) Beam in Union Township at the farmhouse, northwest of Arion, Iowa. He was the seventh of eleven children. He was baptized and confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Dow City, Iowa. He received his education in rural and Dow City Schools. In 1959, Gene married Hazel Jurgensen and together they had five children, Sue, Roger, Charlie, Phyl and Cheryl. In 2008, Gene married Karen Wessling and together they had one son, Levi. Gene was employed with the Chicago Northwestern Railroad and worked in bridge construction in his early years. He worked for Farmland Foods from 1959 to 1998, when he retired. Gene loved to mushroom hunt and was always the first to find them in the season. He cherished his morning mini mart visits. Gene was well-known for telling jokes and keeping everyone laughing. He had no problem saying what was on his mind. He also enjoyed going to the Denison sale barn, attending farm sales and gun shows. He treasured caring for his horses and going on trail rides. In his later years, he really enjoyed driving through the countryside and watching a good western on TV. Gene died at home on November 22, 2020, at the age of 81 years, eight months and 25 days. Gene was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Gilbert, Vernon, John Allen, Glen and Dale Beam; and nephews, Donald Beam and Bryan Dalton. He is survived by his wife, Karen Beam of Charter Oak, Iowa; children, Sue (Jim) TenEyck of Dow City, Roger (Melanie) Beam of Arion, Charlie (Shelia) and Phyl (Terry) TenEyck all of Dow City, Cheryl (Tim) Maynard of Ricketts, Iowa and Levi Beam of Charter Oak; 14 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; siblings, Evelyn Dalton of Vail, Iowa, Ed (Linda) Beam and Jane (Jay) Bell all of Arion, Paul (Edee) Beam of Bemidji, Minnesota, and James (Tammy) Beam of Arion; siblings-in-law, Bea Beam of Denison, Jenell Beam of Arion and Jeanie Beam of Denison; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral Services were held 1:00 PM, Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison, Iowa. Rev. Joshua Keinath officiated the service with interment in Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison. Organist Karen Kahl provided accompaniment for congregational hymns "The Old Rugged Cross" and "On Eagle's Wings." A recording of "I Can Only Imagine" by Mercy Me was also played. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Steve Bengford, Tom Blum, Rick Bruck, Tom Heller, Roger Nemitz and Pat O'Neill. Serving as pallbearers were Chris TenEyck, Dan TenEyck, Kevin Beam, Quentin Nolan, Eli Maynard, Josh Beam, James Beam and Paul Beam. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Dec. 1, 2020.