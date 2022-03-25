Genevieve Bonita (Weis) Schurke September 28, 1936 - March 17, 2022 Genevieve Bonita (Weis) Schurke was born on September 28, 1936, to Alex Michael and Louise Anna (Rowe) Weis near Earling, Iowa. She was baptized at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Earling and later confirmed her faith at St. John Lutheran Church in Stockholm Township. She attended a rural school near her home in Earling. On March 8, 1953, Genevieve was united in marriage to Eldred Schurke at St. John's Lutheran Church, Stockholm Township. They made their home on the family farm north of Deloit, where they farmed for 35 years and were blessed with the birth of three children: Steven, Kevin and Beverly. She worked at Hyde's Variety Store in Denison. In 1988, the couple moved to Denison, where she worked at Fred's Café and the Best Western Motel for several years. Genny was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Denison. One of her passions was going to Arcadia Legion Hall, 5 Mile House and the Lakewood Ballroom with Eldred to go Polka dancing, and continued her love in later years by listening to Mollie B and Big Joe's Polka Show. She loved socializing with friends at Burger King and Hy-Vee over coffee. Puzzles and Solitaire were some of her favorite pastimes. Genny knew hard work as she gardened and canned for the winter months. She was famous for her homemade cinnamon rolls and pumpkin bars. Above all, she cherished spending time with her family. Genny passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison at the age of 85 years, five months and 17 days. Genny was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eldred Schurke on June 10, 2001; and sister, Geraldine and her husband, Glen Quandt. She is survived by her three children: Steve (Karen) Schurke of Kiron, Kevin (Tammy) Schurke of Dow City, and Beverly (Kevin) Fink of Denison; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Delbert (Carol) Weis of Council Bluffs; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral Services were held 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison, Iowa. Rev. Joshua Keinath officiated the service with interment in Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison. Organist Karen Kahl provided accompaniment for congregational hymns "How Great Thou Art" and "The Old Rugged Cross." Recorded musical selection included "You Raise Me Up" by Josh Groban. Serving as pallbearers were Travis Fink, Carter Kane, Chad Wilson, Nick Wilson, Rob Schurke, Nick Dill and Tim Bowen. Following the burial, the family invited everyone to return to the church for a time of fellowship and lunch. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Mar. 25, 2022.