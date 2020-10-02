Gerald Boger March 10, 1940 - September 14, 2020 Gerald Boger, age 80, passed away on September 14, 2020. He was born on March 10, 1940 in Long Beach, California and at the age of 1 month, he was adopted by William and Florence (Schwieso) Boger. He grew up in the Denison community and graduated from the Denison High School with the class of 1958. He was baptized and confirmed in Lutheran faith and was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. He was a voting member and a member of Zion Lutheran Men's Club, where he served a term as the secretary. He also served a 3-year term as the Lutheran Laymen's League Representative. He was a past member of the Denison Jaycees, in which he served several offices and received the outstanding Jaycee of the year award. On June 25, 1961 he was united in marriage to Beverly Gertz at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison, to this union, two sons were born: Gregg and Kevin Boger. Gerald was employed at the Farmland Foods of Denison for 14 years. He worked for the County Wide Directory for several years and retried there in 2003. Later, he was offered a position as a special project's ad sales rep at the Denison Bulletin and fully retired in 2017. In addition to his parents, Gerald was preceded in death by sisters, Mildred Carstens and Audrey Steffen. He is survived by his sons, Gregg Boger (Michelle) of Des Moines, Iowa and Kevin Boger (Mary) of Denison, Iowa; 8 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and many friends. Funeral Services were held 10:30 A.M., Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison, Iowa. Rev. Joshua Keinath officiated the service with interment in Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison. Organist Jeanette Venzke provided accompaniment for congregational hymns "The Old Rugged Cross," Just As I Am," I'm But a Stranger Here" and for soloist Shana Boger singing "How Great Thou Art." Serving as pallbearers were Brian Boger, Aaron Boger, Jeff Carstens, Juhl Carstens, Randy Steffen and Russ Steffen. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.

