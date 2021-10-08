Glen G. Quandt September 17, 1931 - September 29, 2021 Glen G. Quandt was born September 17, 1931, on a farm near Charter Oak, the son of George and Ida (Blume) Quandt. He was baptized October 16, 1931 and later confirmed his faith on March 25, 1945 at St. John Lutheran Church in Charter Oak. He received his early education from country schools and St. John Lutheran School. After the 8th grade, Glen started helping his father on the family farm. Glen was drafted by the United States Army on January 21, 1953 during the Korean War until his honorable discharge on December 23, 1954, during this time he achieved the rank of Corporal. On May 31, 1953, Glen was united in marriage to Geraldine Weis at St. John Lutheran Church in Charter Oak. To this union, they were blessed with two sons: Gordon and Garry. The couple lived in Anchorage, Alaska where Glen was stationed in the service before settling on the farm near Charter Oak. Glen was a member of Charter Oak American Legion for a few years and a long-time member of Zion Lutheran Church in Denison. He was an avid polka dancer with Gerri by his side and he enjoyed going to auctions. Glen had a strong appetite for hot beef, hamburgers and cherry pie, never turning it down. He had a strong faith in his Lord and loved his family more than anything. Glen passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove attaining the age of ninety years and twelve days. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Geraldine Quandt in 2018; sister: Colleen Ketelsen and her husband Hank; brother-in-law: Eldred Schurke. He is survived by his two sons: Gordon Quandt and his wife Barb of Schleswig and Garry Quandt and his wife Rita of Charter Oak ; two grandchildren: Holly and her husband Zach Connelly of Fort Worth, Texas and Tyler Quandt and his wife Julie of Seattle, Washington; four great-grandchildren: Carson and Colton Connelly and Savannah and Reagan Quandt; sister-in-law: Genevieve Schurke of Denison; brother-in-law: Delbert Weis and his wife Carol of Council Bluffs; other relatives and friends. Funeral Services were held 10:30 A.M., Monday, October 4, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison, Iowa. Rev. Joshua Keinath officiated the service with interment in Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison. Organist Karen Kahl provided accompaniment for congregational hymns "Lift High the Cross," "I Know That My Redeemer Lives" and "What a Friend We Have in Jesus." Serving as pallbearers were the Charter Oak American Legion Homer Post 66. Following the burial, the family invited everyone to return to the church for a time of fellowship and lunch. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Oct. 8, 2021.