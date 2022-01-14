Glen Elmer Wellendorf July 3, 1935 - January 9, 2022 Glen Elmer Wellendorf was born on July 3, 1935 to Elmer and Ruby (Winey) Wellendorf in Kiron, Iowa. He graduated from Deloit High School with the class of 1953. Glen was drafted to the United States Army and served four honorable years. He was baptized on May 12, 1953 at the Deloit Methodist Church and later confirmed his faith at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison on December 22, 1963. Glen married the love of his life, Edrie Leeds on October 18, 1959 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Stockholm Township. The couple made their home in Denison and three children were born to this union. Glen was employed with the South Crawford REC (WIPCO) as a lineman for over 38 years. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. His love for sports started early. His children and grandchildren always knew that they would hear him and Edrie in the crowd cheering them on. He especially enjoyed rooting for the Atlanta Braves, Iowa State Cyclones and the Iowa Hawkeyes. He enjoyed dancing to Polka music with Edrie. Glen worked hard his entire life. Upon retirement he enjoyed coffee with friends at McDonalds and tinkering with cars and lawnmowers; his patience made it possible for him to fix about anything. Above all, Glen cherished spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-granddaughters. Glen passed away on January 9, 2022 at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison at the age of 86 years, six months and six days. Glen was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law: Ed and Mary Leeds; and sister-in-law, Judith Wellendorf. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Edrie Wellendorf of Denison; children: Brian Wellendorf and wife, Christy of Clive, Glenda and husband, Scott Bielenberg of Deloit, and Kitty Caporale and fiancé, Mark Slechta of Harlan; seven grandchildren: Derek Bielenberg (Emma Lodestein) of Ankeny, Lesley Bielenberg (Dominick Ludwig) of Maxwell, Tyler Wellendorf (Gabi Gaines) of Waukee, Morgan Slechta (Noe Cabrera) of Denison, Landon Slechta (Morgan Feenstra) of Sioux Center, Devyn (Max) Lawrence of Dunlap and Bailey Wellendorf of Clive; three great-granddaughters: Brooklyn and Aubree "AJ" Lawrence and Camila Cabrera; siblings: Virginia (Ray) Slechta of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Clarice Wellendorf of Davenport, Robert Wellendorf of Elk Horn, Nebraska, and Donald (Marjorie) Wellendorf of Omaha; sister-in-law, Phyllis (Jay) Foster of Fremont, Nebraska; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends. The funeral service was held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Denison, Rev. Joshua Keinath officiated the service. Karen Kahl accompanied the musical selections of, "I'm But a Stranger Here" and "On Eagle's Wings". There were two recorded musical selections, "I Can Only Imagine" by MercyMe and "Save A Place for Me" by Matthew West. The honorary pallbearers were his great-granddaughters: Brooklyn Lawrence, Camila Cabrera, and Aubree "AJ" Lawrence. The pallbearers were Derek Bielenberg, Lesley Bielenberg, Tyler Wellendorf, Morgan Slechta, Max Lawrence, Landon Slechta, Devyn Lawrence, and Bailey Wellendorf. Interment with military honors were held by the Denison American Legion Post 8 and the Iowa Army National Guard Honor Guard in the Deloit Cemetery. Following the burial, the family welcomed everyone to the Zion Fellowship Hall for a time of fellowship and a lunch. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of the arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Jan. 14, 2022.