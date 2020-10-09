Gordon Larson September 15, 1933 - September 22, 2020 Gordon Larson, the son of Eugene and Myrtle (Johnson) Larson, was born on September 15, 1933 in Kiron, Iowa. He was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church in Kiron. Gordon went through school in Kiron, graduating from Kiron High School with the class of 1951. On October 18, 1953, Gordon married Audrey Weifenbach in Ida Grove, Iowa. They gave birth to three wonderful children: Denise, Darrell, and Dale. For many, many years, Gordon spent his time farming. Even when he owned a used car lot and a gas station in Kiron, he still farmed. Gordon liked tinkering with cars, and going on tractor pulls. He was able to see a lot of the country going with Darrell to tractor pulls. He loved meeting new people this way. You might've seen him sitting in a lawn chair in the hottest place: right in the middle of the sun. This is where he always sat, with a cooler of pop by his side. Gordon also enjoyed going to auctions. He was the type of man who would give you the shirt off of his back. Living by the motto "if you rest, you rust" and saying it all the time, Gordon would help anyone with any project if they needed help. On Tuesday, September 22, 2020, Gordon passed away peacefully at Eventide Lutheran Community. One week after he celebrated his 87 birthday. Gordon was preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Myrtle Larson; son-in-law Clinton Lynn; and sister Carolyn Pearson. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of almost 67 years, Audrey of Kiron, Iowa; children Denise Lynn, Darrell Larson, and Dale Larson, all of Kiron; grandchildren Nathan Larson, Sadie Larson-Robinson, Kayla Larson, and Lindsy Larson; great grandchildren Kade Hansen and Chase Robinson; brother Roger Larson; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends On the morning of Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM a private graveside service was held for Gordon Larson. The service was held at Kiron Cemetery in Kiron, Iowa and was officiated by Rev. Bruce Kaihoi. Nathan Larson, Sadie Larson-Robinson, Kayla Larson, Lindsy Larson served as Honorary Urn Bearers. The internment was held at Kiron Cemetery in Kiron, Iowa following the private graveside service. Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements for the service.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Oct. 9, 2020.